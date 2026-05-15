Is Joseph Woll still the Leafs' long-term answer in goal?

When the Toronto Maple Leafs selected Joseph Woll in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft, the organization believed they had found a potential starting goaltender for the future. Over the past few seasons, Woll has shown flashes of that upside, delivering strong stretches of play and proving he can perform at a high level when healthy.

The 2025-26 season, however, was a challenging one for Woll. After entering the year as Toronto’s projected number-one goaltender, Woll struggled with consistency behind a team that endured significant defensive issues and ultimately missed the playoffs for the first time in a decade.

Despite the down season, Woll remains a critical part of the Maple Leafs’ long-term plans. With a new front office led by John Chayka and Mats Sundin, the organization will need to determine whether Woll is still the goaltender they can build around moving towards the future.

Joseph Woll's stats during the 2025-26 season

Woll appeared in 39 games for the Maple Leafs during the 2025-26 campaign, posting a 15-16-7 record with a 3.34 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage. Those numbers represented the most difficult season of his NHL career and marked the first time his save percentage dipped below the .900 mark.

While the statistics were disappointing, they do not tell the full story. Toronto struggled defensively throughout the season, often allowing high-danger scoring chances and leaving their goaltenders exposed. Woll had stretches where he looked unbeatable, but he was unable to maintain that level consistently over the course of the entirety of the season. Joseph Woll also missed the beginning of the Maple Leafs season as one day before the home opener against the Montreal Canadiens, Woll took a leave of absence leaving a massive hole between the pipes for the Maple Leafs.

Following the season, Woll was named to United States men's national ice hockey team for the 2026 IIHF World Championship, giving him an opportunity to regain confidence and carry momentum into the offseason.

Did Joseph Woll live up to expectations?

Based on the expectations entering the season, it is fair to say Woll fell short.

Heading into the season, the Maple Leafs were looking for a strong tandem between Woll and Anthony Stolarz. While at times Woll played solid hockey, it was way too inconsistent. Throughout the campagin Woll would play well for a stretch of 10 games, then would get injured and then struggle to get back to his game, before repeating this cycle.

That said, Woll should not shoulder all of the blame for Toronto’s struggles. The team’s defensive structure was poor, and the lack of reliable puck movement on the back end created difficult conditions for both Woll and the rest of the goaltending tandem. Even with a disappointing season, Woll has already shown enough in previous seasons to suggest he is capable of bouncing back. One difficult season does not erase the promise he has displayed when healthy and confident.

What can we expect from Joseph Woll next season?

Woll is expected to return to the 2026-27 season as the Maple Leafs starting netminder. Anthony Stolarz struggled in the net this past season, leaving him behind the eight ball for the number one job.

The organization still believes in his talent, and his performance at the World Championship could serve as a valuable confidence boost heading into training camp. If Toronto improves its defensive play during the offseason, Woll should be in a much better position to succeed.

The Maple Leafs still view Woll as a key piece of their future. If he rebounds in 2026-27, he can become the long-term answer in net and play a major role in helping Toronto return to playoff contention next season.