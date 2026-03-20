Is Doug Armstrong set to take major Maple Leafs front office role?

It should be an offseason of change for the Toronto Maple Leafs. After years of playoff disappointment, plus a season in which the Leafs are closer to the first overall pick than a playoff birth, there should be sweeping changes. It's clear that this current group of players is not good enough to make a deep playoff run. We could see the Leafs start to dismantle the core and move into a re-tool.

Part of this re-tool could see a shakeup in the front office as well. The Leafs might decide to bring in a new GM or President to oversee this retooling to get a fresh perspective. One of the names mentioned is Blues general manager Doug Armstrong. The Ontario native is already set to move on from the GM position in St. Louis and become their president. But rumors suggest that he could instead be on his way to join the Toronto front office. A move that would be great for the Leafs.

THE RUMOR BOYS ARE BUZZING



Streets are talking that Doug Armstrong could be heading to Toronto 👀 pic.twitter.com/DoXEMSXc8a — Game Notes (@GameNotesBud) March 18, 2026

Doug Armstrong is the right guy to get the Maple Leafs back

Armstrong has a long history in NHL front offices. He got his start back in 1990-91 when he joined the Minnesota North Star organization. He became the team's GM in the 2001-02 season, and the team went 210-109-35-23 under his tenure. They also made the playoffs five times during his six-year stretch, winning two playoff rounds. While they didn't win the Cup when he was GM, the Stars did win it in 1999 when he was the assistant GM.

However it was his time with the Blues that gave him the reputation he has now. Joining the organization in 2008 as the director of player personnel he rose the ranks and became GM in 2010. Since then the Blues have a record of 672-424-131. They have made the playoffs 11 times during his tenure as wel. The crowning moment of his career came in 2019 when the Blues defeated the Bruins in seven games to win the organization's first Stanley Cup.

Armstrong has proven that he knows how to put together a winning team. Whether in Dallas or in St. Louis, his team was competitive and constantly in the playoffs. He's also been praised for his ability to bring in marquee players through the draft, free agency, and trades. It's clear that he has an eye for talent and understands what it takes for a team to be successful in the NHL.

With the Leafs looking to re-tool, it's the perfect situation for Armstrong. The core is set with guys like Auston Matthews and William Nylander. He will just need players to complement those two, and are capable of performing in the playoffs. When you have two great players on your team, it will not be hard to sell players on coming to Toronto. Armstrong could easily put together a team that he feels can make the playoffs next season.

If the Leafs are able to pull Armstrong away from St. Louis, it could be their best hires in years. He might be the guy that helps get the Leafs back to making deep playoff runs.