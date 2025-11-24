Is Craig Berube ruining Auston Matthews for the Leafs?

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube prefers a hard-hitting, physical, defensive style of play. Since the departure of Sheldon Keefe, Auston Matthews has been asked to play a heavier style of hockey, a shift that has reshaped both his role and the overall identity of the Leafs.

Under Berube, Matthews is expected to drive play in all three zones, win board battles, and take on heavier matchups against opposing top lines. While he is still Toronto’s most dangerous offensive weapon, Berube has emphasized responsibility without the puck, turning Matthews into a more complete two-way presence. The coaching staff has praised his ability to anticipate plays, commit to backchecking, and support the defence, all while losing some of his elite scoring touch.

Sheldon Keefe vs. Craig Berube

With Sheldon Keefe behind the bench, Auston Matthews thrived offensively, producing two 60-goal seasons, a Hart Trophy, and three Rocket Richard titles. Under Craig Berube, however, Matthews has been asked to play a more physical and defensively responsible style, which has shifted some of his offensive focus. After an injury-affected 2024-25 campaign where he finished with 33 goals, his lowest total since entering the league, Matthews started this season with 9 goals and 5 assists in 17 games before going down again. The challenge now is finding a balance between Berube’s defensive demands and Matthews’ elite scoring ability once he returns to the lineup.

A closer look at Auston Matthews’ underlying numbers reveals just how dramatic the shift has been since Sheldon Keefe’s departure. In Keefe’s final season behind the Leafs bench, Matthews averaged nearly five shots per game, consistently generating high-danger chances and driving elite-level offence. Under Craig Berube in 2025-26, that number has dropped to 3.9 shots per game, reflecting a noticeable change in usage and offensive freedom.

His shot velocity has dipped as well, down from a max of 95.56 mph in 2021-22 to 86.92 mph this season, suggesting either a change in mechanics, fatigue from heavier defensive responsibilities, or lingering effects from injuries. Perhaps most telling is his decline in offensive-zone impact: once a fixture in the 99th percentile league-wide, Matthews now sits in the bottom 50th percentile. For one of the most prolific goal scorers of his generation, these numbers highlight how systemic adjustments and added defensive expectations have reshaped, and in some ways limited, his offensive dominance.

Craig Berube's influence on Matthews

Craig Berube’s system may limit Auston Matthews’ offensive volume at times, but it brings out a side of his game that makes him an even more complete superstar. By demanding harder defensive shifts, more physical engagement, and greater responsibility without the puck, Berube has pushed Matthews to evolve beyond being just an elite scorer.

This version of Matthews is tougher, more reliable in key situations, and better equipped for playoff-style hockey, the exact environment where Toronto has often fallen short. While his shot totals and pace may dip, Matthews is becoming a more rounded, two-way force under Berube, which ultimately positions both him and the Maple Leafs for long-term success when it matters most.

Matthews’ evolution: balancing scoring and two-way excellence

Auston Matthews' evolution under Craig Berube illustrates the delicate balance between individual brilliance and team responsibility. While his offensive numbers have dipped compared to the Keefe era, Matthews is developing into a more complete player, one who can dominate not only with his scoring but also through physical play, defensive responsibility, and leadership in high-pressure situations.

Berube’s system challenges Matthews to adapt, and in doing so, it has expanded his impact on both ends of the ice. When healthy and fully adjusted, Matthews’ ability to combine elite goal-scoring with two-way excellence could elevate the Maple Leafs to a level of consistency and playoff readiness they have long sought, proving that his value extends far beyond the scoreboard.