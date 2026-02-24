Is Auston Matthews the greatest American hockey player ever?

The debate over who the greatest American hockey player is has surfaced and gained some more traction over the past couple of decades. Players such as Mike Modano and Patrick Kane have largely dominated that answer; however, after a stellar international performance at the 2026 Olympics, Auston Matthews is forcing hockey fans to reconsider who truly belongs at the top.

Auston Matthews delievers for Team USA

Team USA heading into the Olympics had a lot of expectations to accomplish something they haven't since the "Miracle on Ice" in 1980. This roster, captained by Matthews, was the deepest team they had seen in decades. After losing to Team Canada in the Four Nations Face-Off, many criticized Matthews for wearing the "C" despite other options available. It is safe to believe that with the Americans winning the gold medal, the narrative around the Scottsdale native has changed. Matthews has also gotten supportment by his teammates for his performance, especially from their top players. Anything short of a gold medal would have been seen as a disappointment.

At the NHL level, Matthews, despite winning a Stanley Cup, has had a great career. Matthews has produced multiple elite-level scoring seasons, while having the awards to back him up. Matthews won the 2017 Calder Cup Trophy, the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy on three separate occasions, the Ted Lindsay Award in 2022, and the Hart Trophy as the league's MVP in 2022. The 28-year-old is the greatest goal scorer of this most recent generation and has now developed into a far more well-rounded player, due to the arrival of Craig Berube.

Matthews' ability to play on all ends of the ice

Matthews, over the past few months, has learned the ability to be effective on both sides. He has adopted a defensive style of game, while it took some time to understand how to play well on both ends, his most recent stretch of hockey suggests he is on the right path and has found his goal-scoring ability. This was present at the Olympics as well, as he led the Americans to a dominant 5-1 win over the Germans, while being under the spotlight. He registered two goals and was noticeable for the entirety of the game.

The Maple Leafs are hoping that this gold medal win can change the narrative around his leadership, and he can bring a winning culture to the remainder of their season. Ever since Matthews has been in the NHL, the Maple Leafs have never able to get past the hump and go on a deep playoff run. Matthews, because of this, has received a lot of criticism and has been the centre of attention when speaking about this topic. As captain of Team USA, Matthews has looked calm, composed, and fully in control.

The debate may not last much longer

What separates Matthews from becoming the greatest American hockey player of all time is his lack of production in the postseason. Patrick Kane has won multiple Stanley Cups, which include a Conn Smythe trophy. Modono, on the other hand, has always been a part of a championship roster. If Olympic success is followed by postseason success in Toronto, the debate may not last much longer.