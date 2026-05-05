Insider reveals Maple Leafs GM John Chayka already under tampering investigation by NHL

The Toronto Maple Leafs have raised numerous questions and concerns about John Chayka as their next GM. The questions stem from somewhat of a murky hiring process to Chayka’s checkered past.

Toronto Sunday reporter Steve Simmons pointed the finger at the situation, making CEO Keith Pelley, Chayka, and even Mats Sundin squirm during their latest presser.

That said, there is an alarming report by insider Frank Seravalli casting even more doubt regarding Chayka’s incipient tenure in Toronto.

According to a report in Seravalli’s own Hockey 24/7 publication, sources confirmed to the notable insider that the NHL had conducted a background investigation into one team’s allegations of tampering.

Wait, what?

Chayka’s tenure hasn’t even begun, and he’s already under investigation.

Seravalli wrote that the investigation pertains to Chayka’s role in filling out his staff. The report named the LA Kings and Utah Mammoth as organizations purportedly raising the tampering complaint. The report also stated that the NHL had notified Pelley of the inquiry.

Servalli declared:

"Much of the league speculation over the weekend centered on a possible reunion between Chayka and former Coyotes employee Jake Goldberg, now the Los Angeles Kings’ senior director of hockey operations. There was also speculation Chayka intended to pursue Chase Glasberg, Utah’s manager of salary cap and hockey strategy. Glasberg is the son of Neil Glasberg, the agent for coaches and front office executives, who helped the Maple Leafs execute the search that landed on Chayka."

The NHL’s inquiry ultimately showed a lack of substance to the claims, clearing Chayka and the organization of any wrongdoing.

That’s great to hear. But it should be concerning to hear that there was even an investigation to begin with. Perhaps it’s just other NHL teams feeling paranoid about Chayka returning. However, tampering is not something teams toss around lightly. If there was a complaint, it’s because someone displayed suspicious behavior.

And that’s something that should concern everyone in the organization, not to mention fans and the media.

Maple Leafs will be counting on Sundin to be voice of reason

One of the things that Pelley lauded during his introductory presser was Sundin moving his family to Toronto as part of the acceptance of the new advisory role. Anyone with a family knows how complicated it is to uproot a family for a new job.

That’s why it doesn’t seem like Sundin is taking this job lightly. Aside from the fact that the Leafs likely made it worth Sundin’s while financially, you have to think that the former captain is all-in.

That situation should make Sundin emerge as the voice of reason. As I’ve stated before, the Maple Leafs are counting on Sundin to be the responsible adult in the room. He’ll likely serve as Chayka’s handler, meanwhile, the 36-year-old proves his contrition is no just lip service.

Sure, Chayka said all the right things, but it will take some time for the former Arizona Coyotes exec to erase the image that’s dogged him for about half a decade.

It remains to be seen if Chayka’s canned remarks at the presser have any actual weight to them.