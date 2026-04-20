If the Maple Leafs are serious about a rebuild, this trade has to happen

The chatter surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs is not going to go away any time soon. There are far too many irons in the fire for the noise to die down.

While the Leafs won’t necessarily be front and center at this point in the season, there’s no question that Toronto will consistently emerge among NHL conversation.

Part of the rumblings will relate to potential offseason trades. One of the trades that remained on the cutting-room floor leading up to the NHL trade deadline was Matthew Knies.

The bulk of the talk surrounding the Knies trade rumors has focused on the 23-year-old going to the Montreal Canadiens. But according to insider Frank Seravalli, there was another team serious about landing Knies.

That team was the Chicago Blackhawks.

It would certainly seem interesting that the Blackhawks of all teams would consider Knies. However, insider Elliotte Friedman also weighed in, underscoring how the Blackhawks have been looking to get bigger and bulkier.

The club has also been looking for a legit linemate for Connor Bedard. Knies checks off all those boxes.

But there’s a very powerful reason why trading Knies to the Blackhawks would make sense if the Maple Leafs are serious about a rebuild. The Blackhawks will have a top-four pick this season. Chicago is currently slotted to pick second. At worst, that pick could become the fourth-overall selection.

So, wouldn’t Knies for the Blackhawks’ first-round pick plus some other pieces make total sense for the Leafs?

Of course, such a trade would make sense if the Leafs are not keen on competing any time soon. While that first-round pick would yield a high-end prospect, it’s doubtful such a player could come in and single-handedly turn the Leafs around in one season.

Even if that prospect had the kind of season Matthew Schaefer had with the New York Islanders, it wouldn’t be enough to turn the Maple Leafs into contenders.

All told, jettisoning Knies for a top-five pick in the 2026 NHL Draft wouldn’t be a bad idea. Imagine the Blackhawks’ pick plus the Maple Leafs keeping their 2026 first-rounder. Toronto would have two picks in the top five in what’s believed to be one of the deepest drafts in years.

Such a situation would be enough to turn the franchise around. But it won’t be overnight. There would have to be a few more seasons of pain before the club can actually turn things around, hopefully.