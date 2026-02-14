How the Olympics will define the rest of the Maple Leafs’ season

The NHL has sent their players to the first time since 2014, which has created excitmenet around fans and players. The early stages of the games have been everything fans were hoping for. Canada is dominating, the USA, led by Auston Matthews, is powering through teams, but Sweden and William Nylander have faltered. The Olympic break has been good for the hockey community, but the question has sparked. Is this good for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs sit six points outside of a playoff spot with 25 games remaining. With not many games to play, this leaves them with a tall task. The break could be good because it gives other teams a chance to cool off, which were firing on all cylinders in a tightly knit Eastern Conference. Before the break, the Leafs rolled off three straight wins in Western Canada, signalling they still had some fight left in what has been a disappointing season to say the least. The break will also give players the chance to get healthy, unless you're William Nylander. Morgan Rielly and Matthew Knies have been dealing with lingering injuries that have affected the way the team has played, and they will need them heading into the final games of the regular season.

Auston Matthews embracing the spotlight

For the players at the Olympics, it can create confidence heading back to Toronto. Auston Matthews looks like the player who scored 69 goals just a few seasons ago. If Team USA is able to make a deep run, it could build Auston Matthews into the leader the Maple Leafs need him to be. There have been lots of questions regarding the leadership core, and if they are truly the right players, but Matthews play down the stretch could ultimately end those. His early Olympic performance showed a version of Matthews that looks decisive and ready, something the Leafs have needed more consistently this season.

William Nylander's risk factor

The biggest concern the Maple Leafs have is William Nylander. Nylander has been missing Team Sweden's practices due to maintenance with a lingering groin injury, which he suffered in January. When playing, Nylander is the dominant force the Leafs need, especially to get back within a playoff spot. The Olympics could add a layer of fatigue or increase his injury strain to a higher degree, which the Leafs can't afford. On the flipside, if Nylander can play well, it could keep his game competitive during a long pause in the NHL schedule. Rather than cooling off, Nylander remains under in-game pressure against tough competition, which could translate into success once the NHL season begins.

The Olympic break both provides the Maple Leafs with good and bad. There are a few risk factors that could hold back the Maple Leafs season, while giving the opportunity for important players to rest and get back to full health. The Leafs are going to need a strong remaining 25 games to avoid missing the playoffs since 2015-16.