How the new Maple Leafs are performing this season

As the NHL season slowly inches closer to the holidays, the Toronto Maple Leafs are still trying to climb the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference standings, with the likes of new faces on the team for this season.

The Leafs made a few acquisitions in the offseason, trying to fill a massive hole in the lineup that was caused by the Mitch Marner departure. In the Marner deal, forward Nicolas Roy was the return. Toronto also acquired forward Dakota Joshua from the Vancouver Canucks, with hopes of him adding more depth. To round out the trades, they also got their hands on Finnish forward Matias Maccelli. They have also given youngster Easton Cowan a try. The main question is how they have worked out so far.

Easton Cowan - 23 Games Played, 4 Goals, 6 Assists, 10 Points

Drafted in 2023 (first-round, 28th overall), Cowan is in his first season with the Leafs and had a decent first few NHL games, recording three points, all of which were assists, in his first six games. There was some wonder and hope regarding whether he would make the roster out of training camp. Fortunately, he did. Cowan turned heads during his time in the OHL with the London Knights, where in 175 total games, he recorded 220 points. He has been streaky at times this season, as well as being sent down to the AHL in November, where he only logged in two games with the Toronto Marlies before being called right back up to the Leafs. There's not much else to say than what people already know about the 20-year-old, but the Leafs should keep developing him and really help him break out.

Nicolas Roy - 28 Games Played, 2 Goals, 8 Assists, 10 points

Roy was the big news of the offseason, as he was the return from Mitch Marner in a deal with the Vegas Golden Knights. As it seemed he had big shoes to fill, being the return piece for a player like Marner, he started the season fairly cold, recording just four points (one goal, three assists) in his first 15 games as a Leaf. However, in his last eight games, Roy has recorded six points (one goal, five assists), turning up the heat a bit and showing what he can provide on the ice.

Dakota Joshua - 29 Games Played, 5 Goals, 4 Assists, 9 Points

Much like Roy, Joshua had a cold start to his first campaign with the Leafs. Acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks that sent a 2028 fourth-round pick the other way, the 29-year-old Joshua had showed signs of struggle on the scoresheet withing the first month or so of the season. Between Oct. 8 and Nov. 8, he had only recorded five points (two goals, three assists). Joshua has slowly picked up the pace by tallying four points (three goals, one assist) in his last six games played.

Matias Maccelli - 22 Games Played, 4 Goals, 5 Assists, 9 Points

Acquired from the Utah Mammoth for a 2027 third-round pick this past offseason, Maccelli is yet another Leaf forward who has struggled to find his footing. He has been streaky earlier in the season, putting up a point or two here and there. However, Maccelli hasn't touched the ice since Nov. 28, when the Leafs were on the road against the Washington Capitals, where he was held pointless. There has been speculation that teams who were interested in the 25-year-old forward could come back, according to an X posting by NHL Rumour Report.

Elliotte Friedman: Mattias Maccelli, unfortunately, hasn’t been a fit with the Maple Leafs; I don’t believe they were the only team who looked at him in the summer, so some of those clubs may circle back - Sportsnet (12/12) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) December 14, 2025

Honourable Mention: Troy Stecher - 12 Games Played, 1 Goal, 4 Assists, 5 Points

Despite Stecher not starting off the season with the Leafs, his name could be added here just for how he has helped the blueline, given the injuries to Chris Tanev and Brandon Carlo this season. He started the year with the Edmonton Oilers, being held pointless in six games. After being claimed by the Leafs off waivers in mid-November, in just 12 games for Toronto, he has put up his so far season total.

The new guys have had a painfully slow start, but as the season progresses and the new year kicks in, Leafs faithful will hope they can step it up big time for the team in the long run.