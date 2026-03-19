How the Maple Leafs can survive without Auston Matthews

The Toronto Maple Leafs' season took a turn for the worse, on what has been a disaster of a season, when captain Auston Matthews suffered a season-ending MCL tear following a knee-on-knee hit with Radko Gudas.

Trying to replace Matthews for the remainder of the season is impossible; no one in the Maple Leafs organization can provide what Matthews does. Although Matthews has struggled offensively over the past two seasons, he has taken a massive step forward in his defensive play, becoming a more well-rounded player. The Scottsdale native has the ability to drive the offence at both even strength and on the power play. With Matthews out of the lineup, the Maple Leafs have had to depend on others to step up when it matters most.

Players who need to lead the charge offensively

William Nylander has been a player who has been tasked with carrying the offence. Nylander has been the Maple Leafs most dangerous threat this season, registering 63 points, including 23 goals, which leads all Maple Leaf players, in only 52 contests. The Swedish forward will also be tasked with the harder matchups of their opponents on a night-to-night basis, which were originally Matthews' responsibility. While the Maple Leafs are well outside of a playoff spot, if they want any chance of winning games coming down the stretch, Nylander will need to be firing on all cylinders.

At the same time, John Tavares will also be forced to take on a much bigger role. The veteran centre is now playing heavy minutes, whether that be on the first line, special teams, or late in a game when either trailing or up by a small margin. The 35-year-old has had an up-and-down season, beginning the year on fire, while cooling down towards the middle half of the season. Despite his age and contract, he has exceeded expectations and has been one of the silver linings in a disappointing season, where they are set to miss the postseason.

Craig Berube needs to find a new way to win

Beyond the star players, Craig Berube will have the spotlight and the opportunity to give players the chance to play in roles they are not familiar with. Berube will need to emphasize structure, defensive responsibility, and more balanced ice time throughout the lineup. Without Matthews scoring ability and responsible play, Toronto will need to rely more on disciplined, lower-scoring games rather than trying to play an offensive style of play that outscored their opponents.

Losing Matthews will certainly erase any margin for errors for a struggling Maple Leafs team. They can no longer afford defensive lapses, inconsistent play, or extended losing streaks, unless they are willing to embrace the tank. Playing without Auston Matthews has not been an issue for the team in the past, but it will be highlighted this season.