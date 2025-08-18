How should Leafs use their goaltenders in 2025-26 season?



Over the years, the NHL has seen an increase in goalies being used as a tandem with a 1A & 1B rather than a definitive starter and backup. Teams in this situation may not have one superstar caliber goaltender, but multiple goalies they can rely on on any given night. Last year, Toronto had one of the top goalie duo's with Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll. It's more likely than not that they get used as a tandem again, but who should be the 1A and 1B? The job is up for grabs, and we'll go over the case for each goalie to have the bulk of the starts, or if they should split the starts closer to 50/50.

Joseph Woll

Heading into last season, Woll was slated to be the day one starter for the Maple Leafs before being scratched last minute due to lower body tightness and ended up missing the first seven games of the season. Although the injury didn't end up being long term, it wasn't the ideal start for the goaltender who missed 35 games to a high ankle sprain a season prior.

After that, Woll didn't miss a game due to injury for the rest of the season, starting 41 games with a 27-14-1 record and 1 shutout. His 41 starts were a career high, and the most of any Leafs starter last season. Most months were evenly divided between Woll and Stolarz, but Woll took on the bulk of the starts for Toronto in December and January.

In those two months, Woll started in 19 games, leading Toronto to an 11-8 record when getting the majority of the teams starts. This isn't a superstar record by any means, but Woll showed that he can be an above .500 goaltender when handed the starting responsiblity for a good chunk of the season.

Woll also showed that he can be versatile in when he plays. When Woll is on just one day's rest, he has a 6-4 record with a 3.02 GAA. He is also a goalie Toronto can put in if they have been off for a few days, holding a 2.37 GAA and a 17-6-1 record. On top of that, Woll held a record above .500 each month of the season.

While Woll has shown he can be a starting goalie in the NHL, it's no secret that he hasn't reached superstar status. However, he is someone that should get a bulk of starts , and a goalie I would be comfortable with the Leafs going to for an extended period of time should Anthony Stolarz miss part of the season.

Anthony Stolarz

When Woll went down for the start of last season, it was Anthony Stolarz who took over in between the pipes for Toronto. Stolarz was coming off of a Stanley Cup winning season as the backup goalie with the Florida Panthers. He only saw the ice for one game in those playoffs but at the end of the day, he came to the Leafs with a ring.

Stolarz started his Leafs tenure well, starting seven games with a 4-2-1 record and a 2.45 GAA in October of 2024. As an aging goalie who had never really been a starter, this was a great opportunity for Stolarz and he jumped on it. He ended up finishing the season with 34 starts, going 21-8-3.

It is fair to expect Stolarz to make a jump in the number of starts he makes from last season to this one. He was only one game short of his career high number of games in a season of 35, but the main reason he didn't have more starts is because he had a knee injury which required surgery, causing him to miss 24 games.

Before and after the injury when Joseph Woll was healthy, they were splitting games 50/50. For three months of the year, Stolarz and Woll had the exact same amount of games played. However, it's tough to go into the playoffs using your goalies as a tandem. When it comes down to it, teams ride the hot hand into the postseason.

Stolarz earned that spot for Toronto.

In the last month of the season, Stolarz went a perfect 5-0 with a 0.99 GAA and a .963 SV%. There was a lot of debate earlier in the season of who would go into the playoffs as the starting goaltender, but Stolarz proved down the stretch that it would take a fool not to pick him.

He performed well in the playoffs. He had a 4-2 record along with a 2.19 GAA in seven appearances before getting a concussion in the second round against the Panthers, effectively ending his season. Leafs fans argue that they may have beat Florida had Stolarz say healthy, but that's a conclusion we will never know.

Stolarz proved last season that he can be a 1A, or even starting goaltender with Toronto. Unfortunately his first season was cut back due to injuries but if he stays healthy next season, there is no reason that he shouldn't get a significant portion of starts and compete for the starting job on day one of the playoffs should Toronto reach for a 10th consecutive season.

Who should be the Leafs 'Starting Goalie'?

Both of these goalies have proven that they can be successful in a tandem as well as when they are handed the reigns. If the end of last season was any indication, Leafs fans should expect to see Anthony Stolarz starting on Oct. 9 for Toronto's season opener against the Montreal Canadiens. However, with last years injury history, Toronto could have him on a short leash to start the year.

Even if Stolarz can stay healthy, the team will still more than likely be using them as a tandem, so it's fair to expect each goaltender to start 35+ games. When it comes down to the homestretch of the season, the Leafs will ride whoever happens to be hot at the time.

To try and answer the question of who should be the Leafs starting goalie this year, there isn't really a right or wrong answer. At 27 years old, Woll is primed for a breakout season and could establish himself as a #1 goalie. On the other side, Stolarz's experience can carry him a long way and he has shown his play come postseason time.

Every fan will have a preference on who they want at the helm more often than not next season. I said earlier, neither of these guys are superstars. But it is a good problem to have when you have two solid goaltenders and only one net to share. It's a predicament for sure, but if you're the Maple Leafs there's certainly worse situations to be in.