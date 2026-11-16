Coming off a horrific 0-6-0 homestand, Toronto Maple Leafs fans have the blame game in full effect.

Some want the coach fired. The defense has been ridiculed for its giveaways and its inability to get the puck out of the zone. Others are screaming for Sergei Bobrovsky to be banished from the crease. William Nylander has been under fire for a lack of effort and defensive lapses. It's a lengthy list, but it has one glaring omission: the offense.

Over six games at home, the Leafs scored a grand total of nine goals. I'm no math genius, but that's 1.5 goals a game, and in today's NHL, that won't buy you many wins.

Over the homestand, Auston Matthews, Darren Raddysh, Easton Cowan, William Nylander, Gavin McKenna and Zack MacEwan scored once each, while Jack Roslovic led the way with three.

Nothing from John Tavares. Nothing from Morgan Rielly. Nothing from Nick Paul… well, you get the gist.

Scoring was once considered a team strength, but the Leafs are averaging 3.14 goals per game, which ranks 16th in the 32-team league.

Strip out the power play and the other special situations, and the Leafs have scored 44 goals at five-on-five through 22 games. That's an even 2.0 goals per game.

Beyond Matthews (12), Nylander (11), Roslovic (9), Cowan (7), McKenna (6), Marchenko (6) and MacEwan (3), five players have two goals: Tavares, Troy Stecher, Colton Sissons, Paul and Teddy Blueger. Raddysh, Brandon Duhaime, Marshall Rifai, Nick Blankenburg and Vinni Letteri have one apiece. That leaves the rest of the roster, Rielly and Oliver Ekman-Larsson included, without a goal.

To score, teams need to generate shots. The Leafs sit 15th at 27.6 shots per game.

The other thing good teams do is control the offensive zone. Through 22 games, the Leafs have spent 40.1 percent of their ice time in the offensive end, according to NHL EDGE. That's below the league average of 40.9 percent and ranks 25th in the NHL.

Fans can blame the coach, the goalies, Nylander, or John Chayka for building this roster, and all of it is valid on some level. But the offense deserves its share too. For a team built to score goals rather than keep them out, that's a bad sign, and likely a preview of things to come unless the Leafs turn it around.

How Jim Hiller can get more offense out of the Maple Leafs

For starters, a full lineup would help. Marchenko is week-to-week with a lower-body injury. Chris Tanev is being managed under what the organization calls "load management." Rielly is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Sissons and Rifai are week-to-week with lower-body injuries, Blankenburg is week-to-week with an upper-body injury, and Max Domi remains out indefinitely with an undisclosed injury.

Hiller has a reputation for shuffling his lines, but to be fair, his hand has been forced at times. Even so, some consistency would let chemistry build, and that chemistry has clearly been missing at times.

Beyond health and stability, a few adjustments could help:

Get the defense involved. One goal from Raddysh, one from Blankenburg and none from Rielly or Ekman-Larsson is not enough from the back end. Getting the defensemen to activate, pinch at the right moments and get pucks through from the point creates second chances and keeps the play in the offensive zone.

Win more pucks back. A 25th-ranked offensive zone time means the Leafs are one-and-done too often. A tighter forecheck and better puck retrieval would turn single rushes into sustained shifts, and sustained shifts tire out opponents and lead to goals.

Ride the hot hand. Roslovic has nine goals and led the homestand. When someone is scoring, he should get more minutes and power-play time until he cools off.

Simplify and shoot. Sitting mid-pack in shots isn't good enough for a team that can't keep the puck in the zone. More pucks to the net, with bodies in front, turns low-percentage looks into rebounds and tips.

None of this is a cure-all. But the blame game won't solve the real problem: the Leafs need to start scoring again.