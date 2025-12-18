How former Leafs are performing on their new teams this season

Last season, the Toronto Maple Leafs had many players that played a key role in leading to their Atlantic Division title, as well as to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Some of those players have since departed from the organization whether by trade, release or free agency.

So can the grass be perhaps greener in their new environments? Here, we will take a look at the former Maple Leafs players from the 2024-25 season and their current performances with their respective new teams this year.

How are members of the 2024-25 Maple Leafs performing with their new teams?

David Kampf

As one of the key defensive forwards of the Maple Leafs for the past few seasons, David Kampf suddenly found himself buried in the minors to start the 2025-26 NHL season. As a result, Kampf left Toronto on his terms to get another crack at the NHL with the Vancouver Canucks part way through the season. But based on his current showing with the Canucks, one could understand why the Leafs didn’t deploy him on their roster this year as he has registered zero goals and points in 13 games to date.

Conor Timmins

After being traded by the Leafs to the Pittsburgh Penguins at the trade deadline last season, Conor Timmins was acquired from the Penguins by the Buffalo Sabres this past offseason and ultimately signed to a two-year, $4.4 million contract. Playing primarily in a third-pairing role with the Sabres, Timmins has accrued six assists and 16 PIM in 32 games played so far this season.

Connor Dewar

Traded along with Timmins to the Penguins at the past trade deadline, Connor Dewar has become a solid bottom-six contributor for Pittsburgh this season. Tallying six goals and five assists for 11 points in 32 games in 2025-26 with the Penguins, Dewar has already surpassed his totals in goals and points that he had with the Leafs in 48 total games played over two seasons. Toronto could certainly use some of that offensive production in their bottom-six this year.

Ryan Reaves

After becoming a frequent scratch and even sent down to the Marlies towards the end of his tenure with the Maple Leafs, Ryan Reaves has latched on with the San Jose Sharks for the 2025-26 season after a stunning trade made by Leafs GM Brad Treliving. In 28 games, Reaves has scored two goals while averaging less than eight minutes of ice time per night in a fourth-line role with the Sharks.

Matt Murray

Matt Murray acted as valuable insurance goaltending depth last season with the Leafs and actually ended up appearing in two games for Toronto in 2024-25 after serving as their tandem goalie just the season prior. This season, Murray joined the Seattle Kraken on a one-year deal, hoping for the opportunity to revive his career to some extent. However, after starting off strong with a 2.21 GAA and .922 save percentage in five games for the Kraken, Murray bit the dust with the injury bug once again as he is currently out with a lower-body injury and likely won’t be back until the new year.

Fraser Minten

After a promising glimpse of his potential with his debut for the Leafs last season, Fraser Minten was part of the key deadline trade with the Boston Bruins that brought stay-at-home defenseman Brandon Carlo to the club. Given the opportunity in a regular bottom-six role with the Bruins this season, Minten has tallied six goals and six assists for 12 points in 34 games played while getting close to 15 minutes per night of ice time. With three goals and four points in his last five games, leading to four Bruins victories, the once-promising Leafs prospects appears to be finding his game in the NHL.

Pontus Holmberg

As a key bottom-six contributor during his time with the Maple Leafs, Pontus Holmberg found a new home with the Tampa Bay Lightning this 2025-26 season. Having been in and out of the lineup at times with the Lightning, Holmberg has amassed just three goals and five assists for eight points in 26 games this season.

Mitch Marner

Finally, we have the most notable Leaf in Mitch Marner after landing a big, new contract with the Vegas Golden Knights this offseason via a sign-and-trade with Toronto. As one of the main drivers of the Maple Leafs offensive attack for the past decade, Marner has struggled at times finding his gear with the Golden Knights this season. For the year, he is still averaging almost a point per game, but with just six goals on the season, Marner is on pace for less than 16 goals on the year, which would be his worst ever output of his entire NHL career. Nevertheless, with seven points in his last five games with the Golden Knights including multi-point games in two of his past three matches, he may be beginning to heat up to bust out of his so-called slump for good.