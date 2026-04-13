Hometown Maple Leafs prospect to make long-awaited NHL debut

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Ryan Tverberg is set to make his NHL debut on Monday against the Dallas Stars.

Tverberg has a solid season with the Toronto Marlies in the AHL, registering 14 goals and 32 assists in 61 games. The Maple Leafs selected Tverberg in the seventh round of the 2020 NHL Draft. Tverberg is expected to play on the team's fourth line alongside prospect Jacob Quillian and veteran winger Calle Jarnkrok.

Hometown player Ryan Tverberg to make NHL debut

Craig Berube spoke on Tverberg following the morning skate and the value he can add to this depleted Maple Leafs lineup. “He’s got speed, he’s a tenacious player,” “His speed and tenacity is what drives him more than anything.”

The 24-year-old added to this, speaking on what it means to him to wear the Maple Leaf and make his NHL debut.

“Growing up here, especially watching them my whole life, it’s going to mean a lot, a lot of hard work. Had to go through some injuries. A lot of hardships but, in the end, it will feel pretty good tonight," Tverberg said Monday.

Tverberg also mentioned the hardships he had gone through to get his chance in the NHL.

Just a lot of hard work, I had to go through some injuries and a lot of just a lot of hardships, but in the end, I still feel pretty good."

Ryan Tverberg took the long road to the NHL

Tverberg, who is a Richmond Hill native, spent his minor hockey days playing for the Toronto Jr. Canadiens of the Greater Toronto Hockey League. He then later joined the Jr. Canadiens in the Ontario Junior Hockey League, before committing to the University of Connecticut. Tverberg had a standout rookie season with the Marlies before a disappointing sophomore year, but has had a bounce-back season this year, earning his opportunity in the NHL.

Ryan Tverberg is not expected to be a regular NHL player with the Maple Leafs next season, but getting the chance to play at the highest level will be huge for his development moving forward. If he can play well over the next two contests, it will help him make a good impression ahead of next season's training camp.