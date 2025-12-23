Have the Maple Leafs quit on Craig Berube?

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in the middle of one of their most frustrating stretches in recent memory. Losses continue to pile up, effort levels are being questioned, and most concerning, the team’s stars are nowhere near their usual standards. That reality has sparked an uncomfortable but inevitable question: have the Maple Leafs quit on head coach Craig Berube?

When a roster loaded with elite talent consistently underperforms, the focus inevitably shifts to leadership behind the bench. And right now, too many warning signs suggest Berube may be losing his grip on this group.

William Nylander’s alarming drop-off

No player embodies the Leafs’ current issues more than William Nylander. Once Toronto’s most dynamic and engaged forwards, Nylander now looks detached and disinterested most nights. He has gone 11 straight games without a goal and is a minus-6 over that stretch, numbers that reflect both a lack of production and commitment away from the puck.

Whether Nylander has checked out on Berube or the situation entirely, it’s clear something isn’t clicking. A coaching change could spark a turnaround, but whether that happens in Toronto or elsewhere remains to be seen.

Auston Matthews’ offence has taken a step back

Auston Matthews’ situation raises similar concerns. Since Berube took over behind the bench, Matthews’ offensive numbers have noticeably declined. Between 2021 and 2024, Matthews scored over 60 goals twice and was widely viewed as the most dangerous goal scorer in the league. Under Berube, the emphasis has shifted. Matthews has been praised for his defensive responsibility, but that’s not why he earns over $13 million per season. Toronto needs Matthews to dominate offensively, tilt the ice, and change games things he did consistently before the coaching change.

While the Leafs did win the Atlantic Division last season, this year has been a significant step backward. Matthews looks less explosive, less assertive, and far less threatening than fans have come to expect.

Is a coaching change inevitable?

When multiple star players underperform at the same time, it’s rarely a coincidence. Whether it’s system fit, messaging, or emotional disconnect, the signs point to a team that may no longer be fully buying into its coach.

Craig Berube is a proven NHL coach and Stanley Cup winner, but that doesn’t guarantee long-term success with every roster. If the Leafs believe their core is still capable of contending, a coaching change may be viewed as the only realistic way to salvage the season and possibly prevent further damage to player confidence and value. If the current trend continues, Toronto’s front office may soon be forced to decide whether sticking with Berube is worth risking another lost season in what’s already becoming a wasted era of Leafs hockey.