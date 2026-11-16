Do you want just one place to get all the latest news, rumours, and thoughtful articles that cover your favourite sports teams? You can download the new FanSided app right now and do exactly that.

Whether it's seeing what Leafs head coach Jim Hiller had to say about the lineup changes he made (or didn't make), discovering just how injured this team is, or getting caught up on the latest trade rumours as the Leafs are in desperation mode to get back to stringing a couple wins together -- it's all right there on the app, in just a couple taps.

Your teams, one feed

All articles posted here at Editor In Leaf, and everywhere else across the Fansided network, is now available on the new FanSided app, free on iPhone and Android in the United States. That's right, it's not just all the latest Toronto Maple Leafs coverage that you can find here, but if you're also a fan of other local teams like the Toronto Raptors, Toronto Blue Jays, or the somewhat local Buffalo Bills, you can get all the coverage you need right from the app.

You can choose from over 600 different teams, leagues, events and topics across the app. Your selections then come in a personalized feed, drawing from the entire FanSided network and right to your phone. You won't have to keep any bookmarks or hope that you get coverage elsewhere -- it will all be right there, keeping you up to date every single day.

There is no other app like this to get you all the coverage you need from across your interests. You will directly from people who are in the know on the Maple Leafs here at Editor In Leaf, but if you want to also dive into your Star Wars fandom at Dork Side Of The Force, or check out what fans are saying about the latest episode of Survivor at Surviving Tribal. All of that can be read straight from the app.

No more searching around and not knowing where to turn to get all the most up-to-date information regarding your favourite team. Get everything right at your fingertips with the new FanSided app.

Download the new FanSided app today!

The FanSided app is free on iPhone and Android in the United States. Download it, choose the Toronto Maple Leafs, and add the other teams and interests you follow to build your feed.

You can use the app without an account. Create a free account in the app before Dec. 31 to receive the limited-edition Founding Fan badge on your profile, which unlocks future perks.