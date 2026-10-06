Gavin McKenna skipping Maple Leafs optional skates is a good thing

The internet is up in arms because Toronto Maple Leafs forward Gavin McKenna has missed three optional skates thus far, but everyone needs to calm down.

Not sure if everyone understands the word "optional" but it means that he doesn't need to go. If your boss offered you an "optional" morning off to sleep in, rest and get ready for a long night-shift, wouldn't you take it?

It's so funny that in today's world where sleep and analytics are viewed at the highest standard that people are still freaking out over this. When it comes to McKenna's situation, the Leafs and McKenna need to treat his situation like a young MLB pitcher. In baseball, every young pitcher has a pitch-count because the last thing you'd want to do is throw out their arm and risk injury early in their career.

Stephen Strasberg was the most highly-touted pitcher of the past two decades and the Washington Nationals still made sure to put him on a pitch-count, limiting him to an average of 89 pitches per game. That even seemed to be too many pitches for the youngster, as Strasberg eventually required surgery after getting injured a few months later.

A starting pitcher only plays every five games, while an 18-year-old hockey player seemingly plays every other night, so you'd think the same sort of logic would apply to him, right? Instead of "wasting" his legs at an optional skate, it would probably be better suited for McKenna to get rest, recover and be ready for the game. Today's NHL is the longest it's been in decades with 84 games, so it's better for him and the entire Leafs organization that he's ready for puck-drop.

McKenna Missing Optional Skates is a Good Thing

When it comes to an optional skate, what skills is he really going to pick up at this point that will make his game way better? Since he's a teenager, McKenna would be better suited in the gym, working on his strength, rather than shooting the puck a few more times anyway at this point.

If you look at McKenna's career thus far, he's never played more than 61 regular season games, so making the leap and playing another 23 games, at a higher-level is a tough adjustment. It's a 37 perent increase his workload, so it makes sense why he wants to save his legs and get ready to play the games.

With 0 points in three games, the fanbase is starting to get worried, so they tend to jump on every little detail, but they shouldn't be worried about his skillset or that he's missing any optional skates. It's only a matter of time before he shows the world how good he is and goes on a point-streak because he's a very special player and someone who be a big factor in the Leafs finally reaching the promised land one day.