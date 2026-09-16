Gavin McKenna’s spot in the Maple Leafs’ lineup has been revealed

When the Toronto Maple Leafs selected phenom Gavin McKenna first overall at the NHL Draft, fans immediately began dreaming of a lethal top-line partnership alongside captain Auston Matthews. However, as the team hits the ice for training camp, it appears the Leafs' management will take a patient approach with their prized rookie.

Speaking on TSN's Insider Trading, prominent hockey insider Chris Johnston outlined the Maple Leafs' lineup plans for McKenna, revealing that the 18-year-old superstar will likely start a bit lower on the depth chart to get comfortable in the NHL.

How Chris Johnston Expects the Maple Leafs to Use Gavin McKenna

One of the biggest questions entering the Leafs' training camp is how they will handle McKenna. Insider Trading host Gino Reda asked Johnston that question.

The TSN insider noted that when the Maple Leafs drafted McKenna, it was easy to envision his playmaking skills as a natural match for Matthews' goal-scoring ways. Johnston stated that this is not the immediate plan.

"At least early on here, my sense is the Leafs are going to take things easy with McKenna, start him a little lower down the lineup as they take the ice for the first time as a team in camp this week, and then see where things go from there," said Johnston.

"My sense is the Leafs are going to take things easy with McKenna, start him a little lower down the lineup as they take the ice for the first time in camp this week, and then see where things go from there." Chris Johnston on Leafs' McKenna plans

"By no means am I saying it will be a permanent decision, and maybe eventually that duo will link up, but in the early days I think you'll see a veteran player like Jack Roslovic more likely to slot in beside Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies on the Leafs' top line and give Gavin McKenna, an 18-year-old, a chance to get comfortable on the team," commented Johnston.

Taking a patient approach with McKenna is the most prudent move the Maple Leafs could make. By resisting the urge to immediately slot the rookie next to a refreshed and rejuvenated Matthews, management effectively shields their new franchise cornerstone from the suffocating spotlight of the Toronto market.

Stripping away that immediate, top-line pressure gives McKenna breathing room to acclimate to the grueling NHL pace on his own terms. It lets the Leafs protect their investment and set a culture where the potential future star can confidently earn his way onto the Leafs' top unit. It's the proper plan and strategy for the team's best prospect.