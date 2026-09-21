Gavin McKenna opens up about his Maple Leafs preseason debut

The Toronto Maple Leafs had their first set of preseason games come and go. In the split-squad series against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night, the Leafs ended up losing both of the exhibition contests to their archrivals, but that's not really what mattered anyways.

What mattered is seeing some glimpses of what this current Maple Leafs team can be when everyone is fully committed and this roster is finalized.

Gavin McKenna reflects on first Maple Leafs game

Gavin McKenna will be part of that final roster, barring something insane happening, so he got his first taste of what it felt like to play for the Maple Leafs while in Toronto. It might have just been a preseason game, but it still meant a whole lot to him, as he said after Saturday's overtime loss in Scotiabank Arena.

“That starting lineup call was pretty cool,” McKenna said. “Just everything, being out there with the guys, the talent in this room, very lucky to be able to step out there on that ice for my first time with guys like Auston Matthews, Matthew Knies, J.T., Willy. I’ll remember this day forever.”

It must be a little bit weird to have just been gearing up for your first ever college hockey game this time last year, and now he's looking around him and seeing some of the most talented players in the world, and some of them are even on the same line.

McKenna appears to be starting his career on the left side of John Tavares and William Nylander on the other flank. It's a line that could produce an insane amount of offense, while letting some of the other guys care about defense. How did he think that first experience with this trio went and more specifically, his individual game?

“I felt pretty good, I thought I created a bit but also had a couple turnovers, which I think kind of just happens with nerves," McKenna said. "But like I said, I think it was a good start and a lot to build on.”

That is all expected. We can't even imagine the level of nervousness coming from being a first-overall pick, who was hyped up ever since he became a teenager as the next great hockey phenom, and now entering the centre of the hockey universe.

But, McKenna did look great even if he didn't get a point in the 4-1 loss to Montreal in Toronto. He showed quick glimpses of what he can become when he reaches his potential and we could not be more excited.