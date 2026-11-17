Gavin McKenna came into his rookie year on the Toronto Maple Leafs with a whole hype machine behind him, and for good reason. He was one of the most exciting junior hockey players we've ever seen since Connor McDavid and he earned the title as a No. 1 pick heading into the biggest hockey market on the planet.

The 18-year-old winger started off his career on the right foot -- took some growing pains to get going but there was some offensive pop. Unfortunately, as the Maple Leafs took a major downturn over the past couple weeks, including their historically awful homestand, the production lowered but arguably it wasn't because of how he was a victim of the team's underperformance, it was his forced lower role.

Through 22 games this season, McKenna is averaging just 13:55 time-on-ice and playing on the Leafs' third line that has featured names like Colton Sissons, Vinni Lettieri, Dakota Joshua, and Nick Paul. He's not getting treated with the white-glove treatment that many other hyped-up first-overall picks do and get the easy assignments. Toronto head coach Jim Hiller is making him slug it out in the bottom six, trying to force him to learn a more responsible game, instead of doing what he does best in his rookie year.

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The Leafs are trying to jam McKenna into a Steven Lorentz-shaped hole.

McKenna's comments on his usage is not what you wanted to hear

On Monday, McKenna mentioned that he has regular communication with Hiller and what he expects the 18-year-old winger to do on a nightly basis while in that specific role. In talking with reporters, he dropped a phrase that no Leafs fan really wants to hear.

“It’s been more just trying to simplify my game a little bit, less turnovers and knowing when to make a play and when not to,” McKenna said. “That’s been something I’ve been trying to do to earn more ice time.”

The idea of McKenna, this wunderkind who is able to pull off some magical plays if given the right amount of time and space and already looks like one of the best offensive weapons on this Leafs team at such a young age, saying that he is trying to "simplify" his game is frightening. We understand that it's what the coach wants to hear, since it means less risk, but that risk is what has made McKenna special.

At just 18 years old, there is no talent who was excellent defensively. McDavid was a nightmare in his own end. Crosby had to rely on his older teammates to get him out of some jams. Nathan MacKinnon severely struggled through his first few seasons. Macklin Celebrini was heralded for some defensive efforts but overall was a negative in his own end.

To then demote McKenna into this third-line role and want him to play some sort of full 200-foot game without mistakes, is baffling.

Let him run free and pray that he comes out of each game as a net-netural in terms of giveaways and scoring chances he created. Let him get a feel for what creating offense in the NHL feels like, since that is what he's going to be doing his entire career, and then feel free to make him play some defense once he's figured that out.

It feels backwards and to hear McKenna utter those three words of "simplify my game" is terrifying.