Gavin McKenna just pulled off an absurd move in offseason training

He has not even been a Toronto Maple Leaf for a month, but Gavin McKenna is already creating some viral highlights that leaves the entirity of Leafs Nation drooling and wanting more.

In an offseason training session with Kaivo Hockey out in British Columbia, McKenna did all he could to make us believe he is going to do something insanely special in his rookie year. And, well, if he just has a solid first year in the NHL, we will perfectly accept it, but now is the time for be bold with some feelings and watching the 18-year-old winger pull off a move like this, should get us dreaming.

McKenna channels his inner AM34 toe drag release today 🔥



🎥 : kaivohockey (IG) pic.twitter.com/fmDLH7hmCy — 𝑳⃪𝑬⃪𝑨⃪𝑭⃪𝑺⃪𝟒⃪𝟏⃪𝟔⃪ (@Leafs416_) July 21, 2026

That's insane. Some pure skill out there on full display for the world to watch and for the rest of the NHL to say "oh no" as soon as they finish the six-second clip.

Gavin McKenna is letting us dream after his viral highlight

McKenna takes the puck, weaves his way through a stationary opponent in this drill, re-collects the puck, moves into the slot and while moving closer to the middle of the ice, pulls back and wires a wrister that was perfect to the millimeter, over the netminder's shoulder with some force.

It is something that you can (and we have) watch all day and let your mind wander to a world where he does something like this on a fairly regular basis while playing next to Auston Matthews. Those two setting each other up for plays like this for the next decade is something that we can not stop thinking about.

Six little seconds that leads you to thanking whatever diety you want to believe in, that the Leafs won the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery and we didn't enter this next season with the sixth-overall pick selected by the Boston Bruins and nothing to really get excited about other than hoping that Matthews stays in Toronto.

Now, there is someone to really entice Matthews and maybe some other talents, to come be (or remain) a member of the Leafs. McKenna really feels that good and that special. Now, we just have to see it in some game action to really let our thoughts run wild.