Gavin McKenna just joined another elite list after getting picked No. 1 overall

When the Toronto Maple Leafs drafted Gavin McKenna with the first overall pick, it wasn't just memorable because he's only the third first overall pick in the franchise's history.

McKenna is also just the second First Nations player to be drafted first overall. He joins Dale McCourt, who was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in 1977 and later went on to play for the Maple Leafs in 1983-84.

For McKenna has achieved a great honour. Being drafted first overall is something he has worked for his whole life. But now, he get the chance to cement his amongst other First Nations players who played before him.

McKenna will pave the way for future First Nations players

The path McKenna is walking was paved by legends like George Armstrong, the beloved "Chief" who captained the Leafs to four Stanley Cups in the 1960s. He also follows in the footsteps of fan favorites like Darcy Tucker, whose relentless grit and heart made him the emotional anchor of the team during the late 90s and 2000s.

McKenna, a member of the Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin First Nation, has always been open about finding motivation in his family's roots. He heavily credits his grandfather, Joe Mason, a residential school survivor, as his ultimate driving force. Hearing those stories of survival and resilience keeps the young star grounded, giving him a unique sense of perspective that should serve him well under the intense Toronto microscope.

Now, McKenna will have the chance to pave the way for future First Nations players. He will get the chance to do it in the biggest hockey market in the world, Toronto. By the time his career is over, in 15-20 years, will be influential on kids just like him that will take an interest in hockey and work as hard he did to get to the NHL.

However, for now, he and his family will enjoy his career in the present moment.