Gavin McKenna is making Mitch Marner look foolish

Gavin McKenna has only been a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs for a few days and he already seems like he's loving the fanbase and the support in the city.

After throwing out the cermeonial first pitch of Saturday's Blue Jays vs. Rangers contest in Toronto, the 18-year-old phenom spoke highly of the love he received while walking Downtown Toronto.

""I ran into a bunch of Leafs fans and they were all awesome to me. Just amazing people. I can't wait to get really close with that fanbase and can't wait to play in front of them"" Gavin McKenna

That is quite a stark contrast from the tune that Mitch Marner was singing upon his exit from the Maple Leafs. Let's not forget that "family safety" was a reason that Marner cited for his eventual departure to Vegas.

""The market's very passionate, they love their team -- I know it, I was born and raised there. But, when your family's safety comes into question, I don't think it's acceptable. ... Having full-time security at your house for two weeks after the playoffs, just to make sure no one’s coming around. Even worrying about the safety of walking your dog and your child. It’s unfortunate, but, yeah, we all deal with this stuff sometimes."" Mitch Marner in an Aug 2025 interview

It was clear by the end of Marner's tenure in Toronto that it was time for a change. The relationship wasn't working for the team or the player. And after his first season with the Golden Knights, it would appear that he made a good decision for him and his family. It is interesting however to hear the newest member of the Maple Leafs, and the first overall draft selection at that, speak so glowingly about the same fanbase that Mitch Marner couldn't wait to get away from.