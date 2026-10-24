Gavin McKenna can’t believe what Connor McDavid is doing

Some first-overall draft picks are built differently than others, which doesn't really make it fair for those who come after them. Every player selected in that position since 2015 has tried to live up to Connor McDavid's example. However, it is becoming increasingly likely that no player will ever fill those shoes. It's better for the Toronto Maple Leafs' first-overall pick, Gavin McKenna, not to even try to live up to those expectations.

McKenna might become a generational player, but McDavid is somehow starting to put himself in a category above that. His 31-point start to the regular season in his first 10 games puts him on pace for offensive output not seen since the days of Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux. After scoring five points in the Edmonton Oilers' 6-5 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night, McDavid enters his matchup with the Maple Leafs on a high, and McKenna is well aware of it, as he spoke with the media after practice on Friday.

"“It’s going to be tough. You see what he’s doing right now, he’s obviously very confident, so it’s going to be a challenge. But, I think with this team and how we’ve been playing defensively, I think we can step up and do the job.”" Gavin McKenna

You have to appreciate McKenna's belief in his defense core, but nothing we've seen this season suggests Toronto can stop McDavid. As the old saying goes, "You can't stop him, you can only hope to contain him," and no team has really contained the league's best player this season, much less stopped him.

McDavid will one day retire as one of the NHL's greatest players ever, and as Leon Draisaitl told reporters after Thursday night's game, he might already be the best. You can't expect him to maintain his 260-point pace all season, but watching someone in this era record 200 points would be nothing short of remarkable.

"“I think, now having a taste of what the NHL is like, it just makes it that much crazier. It’s like every night you’re just expecting him to put up five points. I don’t know how he’s doing it, but I got to skate with him this summer and kind of see what he was like, and he’s out of this world.”" Gavin McKenna

McDavid's man-on-the-street interview answer earlier this week, when he called Toronto his favorite place to play outside of Edmonton, made some waves. Fans are now dreaming of a top-six featuring McDavid, McKenna, and Auston Matthews, with big Stanley Cup hopes. With McKenna already skating with him in the offseason and Matthews' relationship with the superstar, it's an intriguing possibility.