Gavin McKenna admits limited ice time is making it harder to contribute

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a whole lot of problems right now and fairly far down the list is trying to create a good developmental environment for their 2026 first-overall pick Gavin McKenna. Unfortunately, he's not getting a whole lot of opportunity at the things that he's good at and he's telling it like it is.

McKenna is known for his insanely smart offensive reads, his incredible passing, and ability to stickhandle into open ice. But, he is just 18 years old and is facing the first real on-ice challenges that he's had in his playing career through his first two months of being a pro player for the Maple Leafs.

McKenna is facing some challenges in the NHL

He has scored six goals and 13 points through 22 games, which is on pace for 50-point campaign. That is a perfectly fine number to be at when you're barely an adult and playing in the NHL for the first time. Unfortunately, the well has dried up ever so slightly with just two points in his last five games and it surely seems that it's because he's averaging just 13:55 time-on-ice per game this season, and on the Leafs' third line with more grind-focused role players than actual offensive talent.

Add that to head coach Jim Hiller taking him off the first power-play unit after John Tavares returned from injury and it's a situation where McKenna can't do the things that he's good at. It's just not serving him well putting him in a role that he will probably never play in ever again as soon as he establishes himself as a bona fide top-six winger.

McKenna on his unfamiliar deployment by the Leafs

The 18-year-old expressed some desire to remain focused in the game, and how he's being deployed in a role that he's not used to.

“I think it’s just trying to stay in the game,” McKenna said before Saturday's game against the Oilers. “You know, sometimes it can be tough to stay in it and find ways to get going on that next shift, but for me, I think being dialed. Just being dialed in, watching the game, watching plays happen. I think that really keeps me dialed in, and when I’m out there, that next shift that I get, just trying to be around the puck a lot more. You know, it’s going to be harder to come by puck touches when you’re not playing as much, so for me, trying to be around it and get those touches, I think will be key for me."

It must be a massive shock for him to play away from the puck as much as he is so far in the NHL. Throughout his junior career in the WHL with the Medicine Hat Tigers and in the NCAA with Penn State, he was the main provider of scoring chances. The team's entire offense ran through McKenna and they found success with that. Now, he's playing down the lineup and not getting nearly as many puck touches as he's used to, or even just offensive zone time as he's used to.

McKenna doesn't need to be coddled or anything, but maybe the Leafs are trying to forcing him a little too hard to try and learn to be an all-around player instead of excelling at what he's already good at and bringing that to the NHL.