Free of contract burden, Leafs veteran deserves his due

For years, John Tavares carried the captain's "C" on his chest for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Along with it came the weight of a massive free-agent contract and sky-high expectations for the homegrown Toronto product.

Signed in 2018 to a seven-year, $77 million deal that stunned the hockey world, Tavares arrived in Toronto as a key piece that would help lead the Leafs to a title. However, the team's year-over-year playoff struggles brought skepticism to the franchise's strategy of allocating most of its salary cap space to only a few star players.

The $11 million price tag of Tavares became a focal point for criticism; his leadership, consistency, and professionalism were often overlooked. But now, with a new team-friendly extension and the Maple Leafs' spotlight shifting to a younger core, Tavares finds himself in a new position: playing free of financial scrutiny, and finally deserving of long-overdue appreciation.

What Tavares added to the Leafs was often dismissed due to his large contract. Released from the burden of that deal, it's time to recognize the value he brings.

Tavares's prior Leafs' deal brought unrealistic expectations

When Tavares signed his free-agent deal with the Maple Leafs, it carried the second-highest AAV in the NHL behind superstar Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers. Tavares' $11 million AAV remained among the top-ten highest-paid NHL players until it expired at the end of the 2024-2025 season.

Tavares is a highly skilled and productive player who has also excelled in international competitions; however, he has never been among the top tier of NHL players. The Leafs overly compensated him in free agency, and a flat salary cap meant it took time for many of his peers to surpass him on the pay scale.

Despite year-over-year consistent production and providing secondary scoring to complement the Leafs' stars Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander, Tavares was denounced for making too much money compared to the production and performance of the team's aforementioned trio.

The high AAV of Tavares' contract brought unfair expectations compared to other high-earning star players. Some thought letting Tavares walk after last season would benefit the Leafs, allowing them to use the money elsewhere.

Instead, many potential UFAs never hit the market, and Tavares, who could have signed for more money elsewhere, resigned in Toronto. The Leafs now have a second-line center, coming off a thirty-eight goal season, signed for four more years at a $4 million-plus AAV.

Expecting the thirty-four-year-old Tavares, in his sunset years, to continue registering thirty-goal seasons may be unrealistic, but his consistent stat-line suggests it's certainly attainable. Now, though Tavares can be appreciated for what he brings.

Tavares has always been a great representative of the organization. He can play second-line center for now and shift to a third-line role at center or wing if a better option is acquired down the road. He's likely to average close to a point-per-game, win faceoffs, and play both ways.

One thing is certain. Now, free of a burdensome contract, the Maple Leafs and their fans can give Tavares the accolades he deserves.