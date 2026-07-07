Free agent center is beyond excited to join the Maple Leafs

Blueger met with the media after signing his deal with the Leafs and could not stop going on and on about how he's excited to play for a team with such a rich history and importance in the sport.

“Knowing Toronto, it seems to be the centre of the hockey world. Just being part of an original six team, I know that all the guys that I’m friends with have played there just say it’s a little bit different, carries a little bit more weight," Blueger said.

"Anytime you walk into the building, and you look up at the rafters at all the retired numbers, all the history, the weight of that. People know about how passionate the fans are and how much they care, and I think it’s great to be doing something that people care so much about."

Blueger honoured to play for the Maple Leafs

That is what it's all about. To bring in players who truly care about the crest and jersey they are throwing over their heads every day means more than just getting a capable player to play in a depth role. If you bring in players who know how big a deal it is to play for the Leafs and approach practice with that same attitude rather than it just being a signing that saw a chance to get more money in Toronto than somewhere else.

Blueger has played in front of some solid fanbases. He started his career with the Pittsburgh Penguins, played three seasons there before moving on to the Vegas Golden Knights, where he was able to win the Stanley Cup in 2023. He then moved on to the Vancouver Canucks and was a part of that remarkable 2023-24 team, but was also there during some of the worst hockey seen in British Columbia.

The 31-year-old clearly runs off of passion and there will be a lot of that in Toronto.

Last season, Blueger scored nine goals and 17 points in 35 games for the Canucks.