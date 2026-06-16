Frederik Andersen continues embarrassing Maple Leafs Stanley Cup trend

What an entertaining NHL season we had, and what a Stanley Cup Final to wrap it all up with one of the more entertaining finals matchups in recent memory.

The first Carolina Hurricanes player to hoist Lord Stanley was none other than former Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalie Frederik Andersen, member of the blue and white from 2016-2021.

Despite his occassional hiccups, "Freddy" is remembered by most Leafs fans in a good light, being one of our strongest starting netminders in years, and he's battled through injuries over the years to earn himself a Stanley Cup ring.

Andersen was lights out on the way to the Cup Final this year, and despite not being the starter for the eventual cup-clinching game, his newly awarded Stanley Cup ring continues a trend for former Maple Leafs players.

Frederik Andersen continues Maple Leafs Stanley Cup trend

Once again, a former Toronto Maple Leafs player has won the Stanley Cup, with Andersen being the newest addition to club, which includes:

2026 - Frederik Andersen;

2024/2025 - Carter Verhaeghe (former Toronto Marlie)

2023 - Phil Kessel

2022 - Nazem Kadri

2020/2021 - Luke Schenn

2019 - Tyler Bozak, Carl Gunnarsson & Alexander Steen

2016/2017 - Phil Kessel

In the last decade, the only team to not feature a former member of the Toronto Maple Leafs organization was the 2018 Washington Capitals.

While not every Leafs fan feels the same way, I personally am happy seeing former favourites of mine (most notably Andersen and Kadri) achieving their dreams of winning a Stanley Cup.

Now, would I rather it happen in a blue and white uniform? Of course, but when that day inevitably does come, it'll be even sweeter.

With the 2025-26 NHL season now over, the Toronto Maple Leafs look to an important offseason in hopes of shaping up their roster for a Cup of their own.

Let's see if 2026-27 breaks this streak, or if Leaf fans are forced to wait even longer for that elusive Stanley Cup.