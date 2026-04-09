Former NHL coach reveals the big change the Maple Leafs desperately need

The Toronto Maple Leafs are almost certainly going to have a new head coach for next season as they are expected to part ways with Craig Berube after the final game of the regular season. But, a former NHL bench boss has given his thoughts on what the Leafs should do to end up winning more hockey games.

It might not be the former coach throwing his hat in the ring, but it is certainly an interesting thought.

Former NHL head coach gives his thoughts on Maple Leafs' style of play

Don Granato appeared on Leafs Morning Take this week and when asked what he would change about the Maple Leafs right now, he gave a fairly interesting answer.

“I would switch to a more exciting brand of hockey.”



- Don Granato, if he could change one thing about how the #LeafsForever plays@thegoldenmuzzy | @TheFourthPeriod | @TLNdc pic.twitter.com/CwrESQ44aW — Leafs Morning Take (@LMTake_) April 8, 2026

"Keep in mind that I haven't watched them a ton, but I would say, I would switch to a more exciting brand of hockey," Granato said. "I would go, I would play more fearless, I would attack. I wouldn't wait for a rush to come against me, I wouldn't stand in the neutral zone. And I don't know exactly what they're running now and I'm not saying this because I just watched them, but you would want to get fans and people excited so I would say 'How do we play an exciting brand of hockey?'

Granato served as the Buffalo Sabres' head coach from the 2020-21 season up until after the 2023-24 season. During those fairly dark days in Western New York with Granato on the bench, what he said was basically how they played. They were a young team but didn't really have a whole lot of potential to rocket up the standings, so they decided to play fun, high-event hockey instead of trying to grind out 2-1 wins all the time.

It resulted in a really good offense, as the Sabres finished near the top of the league in goals scored during some of those seasons, but also a horrific defense that just leaked goals like they were nothing.

With the current roster the Leafs have, this most likely could not work. Players like William Nylander might score a billion points, but could end up being on the wrong end of a lot of goals against as he flies the zone early looking for offense on almost every single shift. But for everyone else, they're too slow and old and fatigued to even think about playing a faster style of game.

But, if Toronto suddenly surrounds Nylander and Auston Matthews with high-event players who are young and able to at least think a little bit about defense, it could at least lead to something new and exciting. Maybe not playoffs or major success in their future, but we would certainly have more fun watching this team than we have this season.