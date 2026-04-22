Former Maple Leafs player linked to front office role — and it's not who you think

The Toronto Maple Leafs are still in the process of screening and searching for someone to take on the general manager role for the foreseeable future. Despite a key candidate for the job in Sunny Metha, who was hired by the New Jersey Devils not too long ago, being unavailable, a couple of new people could rise to the occasion and secure the job.

But while the Maple Leafs are looking to add a new general manager, other spots in the front office appear available and could go to a former player in Gary Roberts.

Darren Dreger reports Gary Roberts could be hired by Maple Leafs

According to TSN's Darren Dreger, the Leafs could be looking to bring in one of the most highly thought of Leafs players in the modern era, for some sort of front office role.

“I’ve heard that Gary Roberts, who’s done terrific work around the National Hockey League and major junior, ” he said during an appearance on TSN 1050's First Up on Monday. “His development of the sports science platform, the continuation of training some of these top-level NHL stars. I mean, why wouldn’t you have a conversation with a local guy like Gary Roberts?”

Roberts, who spent four of his 21 seasons in the NHL with Toronto (2000-01 to 2003-04), could be a candidate for a front office role. While he wasn't known to be much of a scorer with the Leafs, he made up for it with his physicality. However, he could, of course, snipe a goal when necessary.

Previously, it was reported that the Leafs are also in conversation with franchise icon Mats Sundin for a front office role. It might not be the same position that they have in mind for Roberts, but bringing in two long-time players who know the game so well, certainly could not hurt.

Roberts could make the ideal person for a role, as he competed on the early-2000's Maple Leafs teams that seemed to bully their opponents and climbed the standings. As mentioned before, he wasn't known as a scorer, given that he tallied only 157 points (83 goals, 74 assists) in 237 games, but had a major physical presence on the ice along with the likes of Darcy Tucker and Tie Domi, who were also heavy hitters and fighters.

Roberts could help build a team that the Leafs have needed for a while

Should Roberts secure a front office position, his knowledge of the game and experience could benefit the Leafs, in the sense of building a team that was once tough as nails and didn't back down from a fight.

As previously mentioned, Roberts took the ice with Tucker and Domi, who were, and frankly still, known as the guys who were practically fearless and played a sandpaper-esque game. Throwing heavy hits and fists was once an identity of the Leafs back in the day. That era should be revived, given the talks in the season about how the current team does not have that identity.

Roberts has established himself in the fitness universe by having his own program and being the Director of Player Development for the Brantford Bulldogs of the OHL. His experience in that aspect might also help aid the injury troubles the Leafs have had this past season.

The vision for who might be added to the Toronto management is still blurry, but Roberts could have the chance, as well as experience and knowledge from his playing days, to make an impact on the team if he secures the job.