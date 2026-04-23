Former Maple Leafs player is coming up big in clutch moments for his new team

Former Toronto Maple Leafs are all over the playoffs and now, they're coming up in massive clutch moments for their new teams and even scoring overtime game-winners.

Center Nicolas Roy scored the overtime winner in Game 2 to help the Colorado Avalanche past the Los Angeles Kings to take a 2-0 series lead and what a goal it was.

THE AVALANCHE WIN IT 🙌



Nicolas Roy is the Game 2 hero in @Energizer overtime! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/TJYCVi4bij — NHL (@NHL) April 22, 2026

The Maple Leafs dealt Roy to the Avalanche at this season's trade deadline in exchange for a 2027 conditional first-round pick and a 2026 conditional fifth-round pick. The 29-year-old played 59 games with the Maple Leafs, as he was acquired in the Mitch Marner trade to the Vegas Golden Knights over the summer.

In regards to the Avalanche, this has been a great trade that has worked out in their direction. Roy had a solid final 15 games to close out the regular season, registering five points over that span. The Quebec native has found a home on the third line alongside Nazem Kadri and Gabriel Landeskog, being slotted into a much better situation than the one he found himself in Toronto.

Roy's comments postgame alongside Gabriel Landeskog

Roy spoke postgame on his game-winner and what it means to him.

“I like to be in this area, and a lot of those goals are scored there. So I try to be there as much as I can, we're comfortable playing these type of games, especially in playoffs. A team like LA, we knew it wasn't going to be a high-scoring game. " Roy said on Wednesday.

With the Colorado Avalanche holding a 2–0 series lead over the Los Angeles Kings and emerging as strong Stanley Cup contenders, Nicolas Roy’s championship experience with the Vegas Golden Knights could prove valuable moving forward. Roy remains under contract with Colorado through next season at a cap hit of $3 million.