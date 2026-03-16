Bobby McMann made his long-awaited debut with the Seattle Kraken on Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks, and it is safe to say he did not disappoint. McMann led the Kraken to a dominant 5-2 win, with two goals and an assist.

McMann, who was dealt from the Toronto Maple Leafs during the trade deadline on March 6th, took his time getting into the Kraken lineup as he struggled with obtaining his visa, but showed all hockey fans why Seattle pushed to get him within the dire moments of the deadline. The former Maple Leafs fit right in on the Kraken's first line alongside Matthew Beniers and Jordan Eberle.

Bobby McMann on first game with the Seattle Kraken

McMann spoke postgame about playing in his first game for the Kraken, and what his first impression means moving forward: “It almost resembles, in a way, your first game,” he said. “You’ve got an entirely new group, new organization, new fans. You want to make a great first impression.” “Sometimes things go your way a little bit more than other nights, and, luckily, that was tonight for me. “That was a fun one. It’s always nice to get the win, and then when you contribute, it makes it that much better.”

The Kraken acquired McMann from the Maple Leafs in exchange for a second and fourth-round pick, proving the cost was worth buying. While the Maple Leafs originally set their price at a first-round pick, the market did not present itself that way, leaving the Maple Leafs no choice but to take what was given to them before losing him for nothing in free agency. The Maple Leafs are hoping to try to bring McMann back this summer, if he hits the open market on July 1st.

Lane Lambert's thoughts on McMann's game Saturday

McMann will add a lot of versatility to the Kraken lineup moving forward, as they push to reach the postseason for the second time in the franchise's history. Lane Lambert, former Maple Leafs assistant coach, added to this, mentioning, “You saw it right away, first shift when he’s tracking the puck and he’s got a ton of speed, and it’s a welcome addition for us from that standpoint,” Lambert said. "Obviously, the goals he scored, he had a real good chance to make it three as well. I think it went off the knob of the goalie there. But he played well.”

The remainder of the regular season will prove to be crucial for McMann's future, whether he remains with the Kraken or opts to test free agency. However, the Kraken's decision to acquire McMann from the Maple Leafs has proved to be critical in their team's success just one game in.