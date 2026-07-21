Former Maple Leafs fan favourite officially retires

Life in the NHL could sometimes be a roller coaster for a hockey player. That has been exactly the case for former Toronto Maple Leafs fan favourite Jack Campbell as he has surprisingly announced that he will be stepping away from hockey on social media.

"I grew up my entire life chasing one dream, and that was to play in the NHL. I was fortunate enough to accomplish that goal, playing eight seasons in the NHL and becoming an NHL All-Star. Frankly, on paper, living a pretty awesome life. Super grateful for my days of playing, but what a lot of people don't see is the personal battle I went through throughout my career,” Campbell said in his Instagram video.

Former Maple Leafs fan favourite officially steps away from hockey

The former Maple Leafs goaltender also hinted on what he intends to do in life after walking away from hockey.

"Walking away from hockey wasn't easy. It gave me more than I could have ever imagined. But over the last few years, I realized the work that brought me the most fulfillment wasn't stopping pucks, it was helping people become who they're capable of becoming," Campbell stated in his Instagram caption.

Campbell also further elaborated that he will begin a new chapter as a life coach for athletes, leaders and high performers and hope to give them the support and vision that he unfortunately missed out on during the bulk part of his NHL career.

For Maple Leafs fans, they will always remember him as the goalie who found new life with Toronto when the Leafs traded for Campbell and Kyle Clifford from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for Trevor Moore and a couple of third round picks during the 2019-20 season. The aspiring goaltender at the time gave a great cameo impression as he posted a 3-2-1 record with a 2.63 GAA and .915 save percentage in six games after coming over to the Leafs.

From there, Campbell would evolve and become one of the best goalies in the NHL. He would help the Maple Leafs to back-to-back playoff appearances in the next two seasons as he finished with a strong 51-14-9 record together with a 2.50 GAA and .916 save percentage in his three years with Toronto.

However, Campbell was never able to retain that dominant form after leaving the Leafs via free agency following the 2021–22 season. After struggling in his tenure with the Edmonton Oilers, he would see time in the AHL with the Oilers and even the Detroit Red Wings organization, but was never able to make it back to the big show. The former Maple Leafs goaltender would finish his nine-year NHL career with a 93-52-18 record with a 2.76 GAA and .909 save percentage in 176 career games with the Dallas Stars, Kings, Leafs and Oilers.

Nevertheless, “Soupy” certainly made his mark despite his brief stay in Toronto, as Maple Leafs fans everywhere will always appreciate the great player and person that he was both on and off the ice. Here, we wish the best of luck to Campbell in his future endeavours and always keep doing the things he does best in helping people everywhere.