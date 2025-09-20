Former defensemen says 'no comment' when asked how much he hates Maple Leafs

When asked just how much he hates the Toronto Maple Leafs now that he is playing for a rival and staying within the Atlantic Division, former defenseman Conor Timmins had to partially laugh off the question but make nice with his new fans.

The 27-year-old blueliner signed a two-year, $4.4-million contract with the Buffalo Sabres in late July this summer as a restricted free agent after he was traded for a pretty hefty haul from the Pittsburgh Penguins. But this is also after Timmins was shipped off initially by Toronto at last season's trade deadline alongside centre Connor Dewar to the Penguins for nothing but a fifth-round pick.

The Leafs tossed Timmins (and Dewar) aside as they were seen as depth pieces who were not good enough as Brandon Carlo came in from the Boston Bruins as the upgrade on the right side of the blue line, and Scott Laughton from Philadelphia to replace anything that Dewar provided on the fourth line.

All in all, those trades were more for the long-term success rather than giving some young players more of an opportunity as the Leafs' depth, with both Carlo and Laughton being under contract for more than just last season.

But, that doesn't prevent Timmins from being asked a question just how much spite and hatred he has for the now-rival Maple Leafs from across the Niagara border and him trying to laugh it off.

#Sabres defenseman Conor Timmins is asked, “so, how much do you hate the Leafs, now?” pic.twitter.com/U4p34VYTv1 — Rachel Lenzi 💁🏻‍♀️😎💥 (@rachelmlenzi) September 20, 2025

"No comment," Timmins said in the middle of laughing.

We're certain there was some distaste in just how casual Leafs general manager Brad Treliving threw a younger player like Timmins aside to bring in Carlo (who also cost a first-round pick and a pretty good prospect in centre Fraser Minten), but at the end of the day it's all a business. Hopefully Timmins can drum up just how much he loathes the Maple Leafs and the city of Toronto to become a fan favourite down in upstate New York.

Hey, we wouldn't mind it if the Sabres-Leafs rivalry actually became something again. Maybe this is the start (and the Sabres would need to actually win some hockey games).