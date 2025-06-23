Filip Ekberg could give Maple Leafs best chance at drafting sniper in 2nd round

Lately, the Toronto Maple Leafs have been looking at safer selections with their top selections of the draft. With the 64th overall pick as their highest pick in the 2025 NHL Draft later this week, there is one prospect they could draft to give them the best option at picking a sniper.

Filip Ekberg is a smart and thoughtful winger who, after developing his game in the Sweden juniors and even playing some professional games in the HockeyAllsvenskan, came to the OHL and suited up for the Ottawa 67's this past season.

It took a while for him to get acclimatized, but once he did, the 5-foot-10 left winger exploded offensively. From February on, Ekberg put up 46 points in just 25 games after suffering through some illness and minimal opportunity during his first few months in North America.

And it's not just his production, but how consistently he has been able to be a sneaky scorer and fool defenses. The Elite Prospects 2025 Draft Guide explores more about just how Ekberg gets his offense and what his NHL role could be:

"Always holding the puck in his hip pocket, in a position that enables him to hit multiple different plays instantly, Ekberg deceives defenders and sends passes through them. He knows his next play before the puck touches his stick, spots advanced manoeuvres, and executes them instantly. Sturdy inside contact and never afraid to cut inside, he has puck protection skills, too.

Ekberg’s scoring skills and hockey sense grade as above-average. In a full healthy season, he could rise near the top of the OHL leaderboard, but his NHL future remains uncertain because of his lack of size and dynamic qualities. Operating at a lower pace and mostly in space, Ekberg may struggle to translate his current scoring plays. If he can improve his skating and physical skills, he could aspire to a top-nine, power play NHL role. His upside makes him one of the most interesting bets on the second day of the draft."

Filip Ekberg scores his 6th goal of the tournament, and it was a beauty 🤩@trekronorse is first on the board! #U18MensWorlds #SWECZE pic.twitter.com/2GFBfDcJ1Z — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) April 28, 2025

It's an interesting bet for sure, and the Maple Leafs should be making that bet.

Ekberg is much more of a swing than the Leafs can make, but there are so many reasons why they should just be going for it at this draft. With Ben Danford in the first round last year, it was a fairly safe selection of the right-handed defenseman. But now it feels like they cannot make another top selection of a player who might only be a bottom-six forward or a bottom-pairing defenseman. Ekberg could certainly be available with that 64th overall pick and his ability to be that deceptive junior scorer is so enticing to not think twice about.

There's not much pressure on a team to nail the 64th overall pick. So, Toronto could easily take that advantage and swing for the fences.