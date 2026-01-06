Ex-NHLer criticizes Leafs saying they have no 'dogs'

It's no secret the Toronto Maple Leafs season hasn't gone to plan thus far, currently tied for last in the Atlantic Division as 2025 has come and gone. Former NHL tough guy and current aspiring actor Sean Avery thinks he's pinpointed the Leafs problem -- a lack of "dogs".

On a recent episode of the "Spittin Chiclets" podcast, Sean Avery hopped on and, as expected, the Maple Leafs struggles this season was one of the topics. Avery, who laced up in 580 games over his 13-year career in which he played for the Red Wings, Kings, Rangers, and Stars, said the Leafs biggest problem is their lack of "dogs".

""You're not going to fix the Toronto Maple Leafs until you get a dog on that team. And who's their dog right now? The Toronto Maple Leafs don't have that major league guy -- like a Connor McDavid or any of the Hughes boys. That team does not have an identity."" Former NHLer Sean Avery

Despite his struggles so far this season, it's hard to argue Auston Matthews wouldn't constitute as a "major league" guy in the NHL. Matthews is just two seasons removed from potting 69 goals in a single season, the most by any player since the 92-93 season. Obviously the Leafs captain has had his issues to start this season based on his standards, but he remains as one of the best goal scorers in the league today.

In terms of the Maple Leafs not having a "dog", Matthew Knies would definetely be the closest thing to that on the Leafs roster -- he scores, he fights, he handles his own business, and he doesn't back down from anyone.

Despite it feeling like the world is collapsing here in Leaf land, the Maple Leafs currently sit only 4 points behind the Penguins who currently occupy the 2nd and final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. If this team could find a way to rattle off a few consecutive wins, they could find themselves right back in the playoff mix.