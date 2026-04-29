Ex-Maple Leafs prospect could make surprise return to Toronto

We have no idea what the Toronto Maple Leafs roster is going to look like at training camp and when they start next season in October, but it could feature a former prospect coming back into the fold.

Semyon Der-Arguchintsev was a memorable name in the Maple Leafs prospect pool for a while. Outside of his unique name that instantly sticks in your head, he was a fairly skilled center on the ice. And according to a recent report, he wants to come back to North America and play in the Leafs organization once again.

Former Maple Leafs prospect could provide something new

This is a very surprising move for fans, but it would certainly be a welcome one for the player and his agent, apparently. According to Daria Tuboltseva's latest report from overseas, it is something that they have been targeting.

"Semyon is considering the option of returning to Toronto. We contacted former general manager Brad Treliving and expressed our desier to return to the club's system. Now we are waiting for the appointment of a new general manager and to understand his position," Der-Arguchintsev's agent Shumi Babaev said via Ratings.

Der-Arguchintsev's contract with the KHL's Dynamo Moscow expires on May 31 and is technically free to sign with any NHL team as an unrestricted free agent. While prospects drafted out of Russia have their signing rights with that team for an indefinite amount of time, the 25-year-old center was technically drafted out of the OHL, as Der-Arguchintsev was over here playing for the Peterborough Petes.

The 5-foot-11 center was a third-round pick of the Leafs at the 2018 NHL Draft and quickly popped as a potential steal. He eventually found production in the OHL -- scoring 12 goals and 75 points in 55 games during his final year in junior hockey -- and then had his North American pro career halted by the pandemic and needed to go play in the KHL.

Der-Arguchintsev did come back and lace up for the AHL's Toronto Marlies. In his rookie year, he scored 13 goals and 32 points in 51 games, but then followed that up with 12 goals and 40 points in 50 games, seeing some improvement. But after that 2022-23 season, he went to go play in the KHL full-time.

In the three seasons that he has played since leaving North America and the Leafs, Der-Arguchintsev has scored 19 goals and 67 points in 118 games. He's not dominating overseas, but he's certainly not any slouch in one of the better leagues over in Europe.

Der-Arguchintsev eyeing the NHL, not necessarily the AHL

But he won't be making this trip to Toronto if he's just going to be some minor-league farm hand. Der-Arguchintsev has eyes on making the Maple Leafs roster out of training camp if this signing gets done.

"I believe Semyon is ready for the NHL. Of course, he has to be ready for the possibility of playing in the AHL, but there is no point in going there just for that. We are talking about a one-way contract with a salary closer to the league minimum," Babaev said.

Thank you for the very specific deal, if it happens.

It makes sense that he won't uproot his life in Russia to try making North American hockey work but just play the entire season in the AHL. And thankfully for Der-Arguchintsev, there could be some spots available at center and he would provide the young rookies like Jacob Quillan and Luke Haymes a whole lot of competition.

This could be a very interesting reunion.