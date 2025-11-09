Elliotte Friedman reveals reasons delaying Leafs' termination of Kampf’s contract

Speculation regarding the Maple Leafs potentially terminating David Kampf’s contract this weekend has run rampant. The chatter around the league is that the Maple Leafs and Kampf will mutually agree to terminate the 30-year-old’s contract so he can become a UFA.

But there’s been a holdup regarding the termination. While part of the chatter has stated that GM Brad Treliving is looking to make one last-ditch effort to trade Kampf, the fact is that there are no takers for Kampf. At least, Treliving hasn’t been able to get an offer to his liking.

Now, insider Elliotte Friedman has revealed another major reason behind the holdup involving Kampf’s contract termination. On the November 8 edition of Saturday Headlines, Friedman discussed that the sticking point in Kampf’s contract termination lies with the Maple Leafs demanding that he return a portion of his signing bonus.

The contentious matter has apparently divided the two sides, with the NHLPA siding with Kampf and the league siding with the Maple Leafs. Kampf apparently intends to keep the full amount of his signing bonus, while the Leafs, according to Friedman, want the beleaguered forward to pay back a certain amount.

The two sides won’t be able to move forward with the contract termination until that situation is hammered out. If that’s the case, Kampf will remain suspended without pay as he hasn’t reported to the AHL Toronto Marlies.

The Leafs, meanwhile, may continue to try and work out a trade for Kampf. However, it seems that Treliving may have no choice but to take whatever anyone is willing to give him. Reports indicate that Treliving is not comfortable with accepting something like a seventh-round pick for Kampf.

Unless Treliving’s demands come down, Kampf will sit in limbo until the situation with the signing bonus is eventually resolved. There’s no telling how long that could take. The situation has been an unfortunate black eye for all sides involved.