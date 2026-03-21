Elliotte Friedman reveals new twist on Maple Leafs trading Matthew Knies

One of the most surprising developments leading up to the recent NHL trade deadline was that the Toronto Maple Leafs were at least entertaining trade offers for one of their emerging core pieces, Matthew Knies.

The young power forward has quickly become a key part of Toronto's lineup, making the possibility of a move all the more unexpected. In the weeks since, speculation hasn't slowed, with many now wondering whether the Maple Leafs could actively shop the winger this offseason as part of a larger roster shakeup.

Before the Leafs' home game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night, Sportsnet's NHL insider, Elliotte Friedman, clarified the trade parameters surrounding Knies.

Elliotte Friedman Details Maple Leafs' Position on Matthew Knies

Friedman explained that any of the trade talk surrounding Knies did not have anything to do with what the Leafs think of him as a player. The insider opined that he thought it was purely about the organization looking and seeing, "What if we did this? What would the return be?"

"I don't think any of this talk around Knies has anything to do with him as a player." Elliotte Friedman on the Leafs' Knies

In Friedman's mind, the Maple Leafs are not looking to move Knies, but merely checking what the trade return might be, something he called "an important distinction." Friedman expressed that he thinks Knies "is still one heck of a player."

Friedman and fellow panelists, Justin Bourne and Nick Kypreos, then discussed the attributes of the left winger. Bourne listed off Knies' qualities, "He's huge, makes plays, sees the ice, and he can shoot it." Bourne suggested Knies is not a player you should look to move.

The trio's final thoughts on Knies centered around his added bulk leading into this season. Friedman wondered if the big winger "needs to be a little leaner to be effective." Kypreos offered that Knies and the Leafs as a team looked slower this season.

The sense from the Sportsnet panel was clear: while the Maple Leafs may be doing their due diligence, prying away Knies would take something extraordinary. The group largely agreed that Knies' blend of size, skill, and physical presence is too valuable to move lightly, reinforcing the idea that any trade discussions to this point have been more exploratory than aggressive.

Unless an offer truly overwhelms Toronto, it appears unlikely the organization would part with what the young power forward already brings, and what he still projects to become.