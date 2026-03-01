Elliotte Friedman reveals Maple Leafs’ true trade deadline strategy

While we all knew that the Toronto Maple Leafs were going to make at least one or two trades before Friday's NHL trade deadline, it might now be even more than we ever imagined thanks to the latest report.

Previously, it was thought that maybe the Leafs would be selling off the likes of pending free agent Scott Laughton and then someone on the edges of the lineup like Nick Robertson or Calle Jarnkrok -- but now it could be a whole bevy of trades coming out from the Toronto front office.

Maple Leafs 'widening scope' for trade deadline plans

On the latest Saturday Headlines, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman dropped a substantial update on what the Maple Leafs might be planning to do before Friday's trade deadline.

"A lot of the talk was about the UFAs, and what they could do, but the word around the Maple Leafs now is that they’re widening their scope of what they’d consider. I don’t think it is anything like Matthews or Nylander — I don’t think we’re talking about anything like that — but the word around the league is that they’re widening their ideas of what they may consider. They are talking a bit more about players with term," Friedman said.

"When it comes to Bobby McMann, I’ve been told that one could go either way. I believe both sides know there is an extension that could happen. The fact that he is still a Maple Leaf tells me that there is nothing out there that they’d trade him for at this point in time. We’ll see where it goes over the next six days, but I am told it could go either way.

"Now, one of the Maple Leafs with term is Oliver Ekman-Larsson. I do believe he is on the Oilers’ radar. The Oilers lost again today to San Jose in a game where they had a lot of defensive troubles. From what I’ve heard, Edmonton is looking at two possibilities: a defenseman who can play the right side — OEL has done that before — or potentially a third center, especially if RNH stays on the wing. I think they are also considering a center. They have to move Andrew Mangiapane, but those are the two positions Edmonton is considering shoring up."

Well, that's certainly an update.

Thank goodness Friedman specifically mentioned Matthews and Nylander, because this update without that clarification could've caused a firestorm. But now, who are the players we could see be more likely moved after this?

Ekman-Larsson has already been extensively named in the latest trade rumors (and by Friedman) so that feels like almost a guarantee to happen, and he counts as someone with more term on their deal, with two years remaining after this one. But now the widening of the scope could include forwards like Max Domi, Matias Maccelli, Nicolas Roy, and defensemen like Brandon Carlo, Morgan Rielly, or even maybe Jake McCabe. All players named have multiple years left on their contracts or have team control beyond this season.

It won't be all of those players -- because it might be hard to get even the most diehard of fans in the building with the Matthews, Nylander, and Marlies on the ice -- but now it's not hard to imagine that there will be a massive change to how the roster looks right now.

Leafs general manager Brad Treliving has under six days remaining to make these moves. The clock is ticking.