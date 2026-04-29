Elliotte Friedman reveals Maple Leafs' final plan for hiring new GM

Before the Toronto Maple Leafs do anything to move forward and hopefully get back on the right track next season, they need to hire the people that are going to lead that charge.

The Leafs have been on the hunt for a new general manager since firing Brad Treliving last month and have been going through the tedious process of interviewing as many eligible candidates they can and narrowing the list down to a couple finalists. And now we know the potential conclusion to this search and who could find themselves in charge of the Leafs very soon.

According to Elliotte Friedman, there is already a plan in place and they're just waiting for everything to be agreed to.

Elliotte Friedman reveals who the Maple Leafs are likely to hire for front office

While on Oilers NOW with Bob Stauffer on Tuesday, Friedman was asked about the various front office openings around the NHL and while the Leafs update was brief, it was more packed with information.

"We are waiting for Mats Sundin's decision. I believe if he says yes, it's going to a Mats Sundin, John Chayka combination," Friedman said.

It is short and right to the point but it is certainly the most concrete answer we have ever been given as to who the Leafs are looking to hire.

Sundin has reportedly been offered a large role in the Leafs front office. It was speculated that he was going to be brought on as some sort of senior advisor, but now it seems like the Maple Leafs want to bring on their franchise legend to possibly be their President of Hockey Operations. And, as Friedman mentions, if Sundin is willing to move his family to Toronto from Stockholm and take this major role, then John Chayka will be hired as the general manager under him.

Friedman provided some more detail on the Leafs waiting on Sundin's decision earlier this week.

“Toronto: I think what we’re kind of awaiting to see how this is all going to work is Mats Sundin’s decision,” Friedman said on Monday’s edition of 32 Thoughts. “We’ll see where that goes this week, but as you’ve heard me say, I’ve wondered if he’s contemplating a larger role that’s been hinted or reported. I still believe that’s true. Everyone’s hoping to get an idea this week to see where he’s learning and what he’s considering. I think once we know where Sundin falls on this, we’ll have a truer, clearer picture of what the Maple Leafs’ front office is going to look like.”

So, now we wait.