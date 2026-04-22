Elliotte Friedman just named a surprise candidate for Maple Leafs GM job

The Toronto Maple Leafs are starting to narrow down their list of candidates to take over as the new general manager, and now there is a new name to add to the pile.

Over the last couple of weeks, names have started to leak out and reports of who the Leafs are talking to have been published. Among those names are some finalist candidates like Rangers assistant general manager Ryan Martin, and Bruins assistant general manager Evan Gold. But, there is another person who is in a similar position, who should be added to that list.

Elliotte Friedman says Maple Leafs have interviewed Dallas Stars AGM Scott White

According to Elliotte Friedman on Monday's episode of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, the Maple Leafs have interest in and have actually talked to, Dallas Stars assistant general manager Scott White.

"Toronto. Another name I believe they've interviewed is Scott White, who is the assistant GM in Dallas. And I have thought for some time that eventually he would get a chance. Scott White is not a guy who walks into a room and dominates it, but he's a bright guy.

"He's obviously been -- like, Jim Nill's the boss in Dallas but he's his lieutenant. He's one of those guys who is kind of that jack of all trades that we've talked about. He's done a whole bunch of different things. He's interviewed as part of the Nashville process, I think they spoke to him twice. I had thought he was going to go in person, but as far as I know, he has not. But he is the kind of person who I expected to be on Toronto's radar, and I'm under the impression that they did interview him last week."

Friedman went on to say that the Maple Leafs are now in the process of narrowing down their list and holding final interviews with candidates. And in regards to White, he is someone that has been interviewed for past general manager opportunities but has not been able to break through.

White has, as Friedman mentioned, had a hand on a whole lot of the Stars' hockey operations. He's run their AHL affiliate, the Texas Stars, to focus more on development -- and we see just how well that has turned out in Dallas -- and he's been out on scouting trips or with Nill on the road during games. He really does seem like the right-hand man of one of the best general managers in the modern game.

It is a very intriguing resume, and when looking at the prolonged success of the Stars, and how they have been able to scoop players out from obscurity, or get late-round gems in the draft; White could be an interesting name to bring aboard.