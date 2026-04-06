Elliotte Friedman again links surprise coaching candidate to Maple Leafs

A lesser-known name is starting to gain real traction in the Toronto Maple Leafs coaching conversation, with a lower-profile candidate now emerging as a legitimate contender for what many expect will soon be a vacant head coaching position.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman mentioned the candidate for a second time as someone to watch, reinforcing the idea that this is more than just early speculation.

With the president of Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment, Keith Pelley, expected to sort out the front office structure first, all signs point to a potential move away from current head coach Craig Berube once the season comes to a close. It is widely believed that Toronto will be preparing for a change behind the bench.

Dask Horse Candidate Emerging as Serious Option for Leafs Head Coach Role

In the latest episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast, Friedman discussed where the Maple Leafs could be headed with their new organizational structure. First, he reiterated, "I don't think the timing is going to work out" for the St. Louis Blues and Doug Armstrong to fill a front office job with the Leafs.

Next, Friedman moved on to discuss the Leafs' coaching situation. He explained that he didn't think Toronto was serious about Pete DeBoer as their head coach, noting they had all year to pursue him. The New York Islanders have since hired DeBoer.

Then Friedman expressed that if the Maple Leafs do make a coaching change, Manny Malhotra is the "kind of guy they look at." Malhotra has previously been an NHL assistant coach with the Vancouver Canucks and the Leafs. He is currently the head coach of the Abbotsford Canucks of the American Hockey League.

"My theory on Toronto is if they do make a coaching change, maybe a Manny Malhotra is the kind of guy they look at." Elliotte Friedman on the Leafs

Friedman reasoned that listening to Pelley's recent press conference gave him the impression the Leafs were looking to "try something a bit different." Co-host Kyle Bukauskas countered that it was similar to former MLSE president Tim Leiweke's hiring of Brendan Shanahan. Still, Friedman rebuffed that idea by saying the first coaching hire of Mike Babcock fit the mold of a trusted, veteran coach.

It's becoming increasingly clear that Friedman believes the Maple Leafs could be leaning toward a fresh direction behind the bench if a change is made. Rather than a retread, he expects that an "up-and-comer" may ultimately be the preferred choice, someone on the rise rather than an established veteran name. Friedman has made it a point to highlight Malhotra as the candidate to watch, signaling that a long-shot possibility is now gaining legitimate traction as the situation unfolds.