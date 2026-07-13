Elias Pettersson would be the perfect buy-low candidate for the Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a unique opportunity to get a very good center for almost nothing in the trade market. It's a slight risk but the Leafs need to trade for Elias Pettersson to truly do as much as they can this summer.

Pettersson is not having a good time in Vancouver. The 27-year-old pivot just had two miserable seasons, producing way under what he normally has in his previous six -- just 45 points in 2024-25 and 51 in 2025-26. He's not that far removed from having a 102-point campaign where he finished top 10 in Selke Trophy voting. He was an immense talent that has now lost his shine on a terrible Canucks team.

So, in comes the trade rumors as they are set on a full teardown rebuild over in Vancouver.

While they don't need more cap space, Pettersson's massive contract with a $11.6-million AAV for six more seasons is really weighing them down and this summer might be the last opportunity to maybe move that contract and player. He does have a no-movement clause so he decides where he gets to go, but there are teams sniffing around and considering the potential price, Toronto should be involved.

Elias Pettersson could be had for not a lot

According to The Athletic's Thomas Drance, the real trade return if the Canucks were to trade Pettersson and his gargantuan contract this summer would be similar to the Darnell Nurse trade for Edmonton. If that is the case, the Leafs cannot afford to just let this opportunity pass them.

Nurse was traded to the Sharks from the Oilers for 24-year-old defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin and Zack Sharp, who is a middling prospect at best playing in the NCAA for Western Michigan. Basically, a player who Edmonton can maybe play on their bottom pairing and not freak out about, and a longshot prospect who is already 21 years old.

Why it was almost nothing was because San Jose took on Nurse's entire $9.25-million AAV, instead of the Oilers needing to retain any of his salary and maybe getting a better package from some other team. And, the factor of Nurse having a no-trade clause with complete control of where he is going to be traded to.

So, you see how the situations are similar.

Pettersson has that no-movement clause and a massive hinderance of a contract. But still, there are extreme glimpses of a very good player and he would fit in exactly what the Leafs are going for.

Why trading for Elias Pettersson is a no-brainer for the Leafs

Pettersson isn't what he once was, but the pressure to be the No. 1 center would be off of him if he were to be on the Leafs. In Toronto, he would most likely be in the middle six, with John Tavares taking the other center job, and insulated by some very talented players like an Easton Cowan or a Matthew Knies or a William Nylander, or even if we want to get crazy, having Jack Roslovic or Colton Sissons up on his wing. It's much better than the likes of wingers he's had in Vancouver the past couple of seasons.

And to make it work financially, if the Leafs end up moving Morgan Rielly and his $7.5-million AAV, and put Max Domi on LTIR to start the season, there's most of the room right there. Throw in demoting Zack MacEwen and Steven Lorentz down to the Marlies, for example, and there's the cap space to add in this potential all-star talent.

With the role clear as day and the money capable of working, it's now really just all about whether it makes sense considering where the team is at -- and it clearly does.

Trading for Pettersson is a gamble, but so is signing Sergei Bobrovsky and Darren Raddysh to those contracts that the Leafs did. John Chayka is all about doing as much as humanly possible to make this next season worth it for Auston Matthews to re-sign in Toronto. Acquiring a center like Pettersson to be beneath Matthews in the depth chart and make this two-headed monster of Tavares and the potential new guy to take a lot of the burden off of the Leafs captain, would do wonders for this next year.

Worst-case scenario, if Matthews leaves, the Leafs at least have someone capable of playing some minutes up top. And, if they rejuvenate a whole lot of his trade value being in a much better situation, with the cap rising it would not be surprising if they could hypothetically move Pettersson in a trade a few years after getting him.

It almost makes too much sense if they can make the money work and find a role for him on the team -- it is clearly a move that fits with what they're doing this summer and provides some more opportunity to get more than what they end up paying for him.

The whole thing feels too easy to ever realy be true. And, it is a gamble that maybe a team like the Pittsburgh Penguins and their ample amount of cap space is more willing to take. Of course it will be Dubas.