Easton Cowan showed different side of his game in first Leafs preseason game

The player Toronto Maple Leafs fans are watching at training camp and in the preseason is no doubt Easton Cowan -- and the top prospect showed just what else we could see beyond the skill.

The 28th overall pick in the 2023 NHL draft has a real shot to make the opening night roster. Although there is a logjam at forward, if Cowan puts on a show during the preseason, it's hard to envision him not being on the roster against the Canadiens.

While everyone thought Cowan's offensive ability would be the reason he made the roster, his first preseason game told a different story. In the game against the Senators, Cowan was coming off the ice and laid a hit on David Perron, which caused a brief scuffle. This hit was posted all over social media and increased his chances of making the roster. But how does this hit make Cowan more likely to make the roster?

Easton Cowan the pest?? pic.twitter.com/MJx9z6IrbX — Leafs Papi (@LeafsPapi_) September 21, 2025

How this new element helps Cowan chances of making the roster

Throughout most of his career, Cowan has received the most praise for his offensive ability. He's a great skater and uses his speed to steal the puck from the other team. This creates more opportunities to get the puck in the back of the net. Cowan is also able to get the puck to his teammates, making him a center point of a team's offensive attack. This was the role many thought Cowan would take.

However, if this physical element of the Cowan game continues, it'll give the Leafs the edge they've been lacking. The biggest criticism both fans and the media have about the Maple Leafs is how soft they are. They don't have anyone who can lay the big hit or use physical play to help the team get the advantage. It's the biggest reason they've struggled in the playoffs over the past few years.

This is a role that Cowan can fill in the short term. During his time in the OHL, Cowan was not afraid to deliver a hit or get physical. Sure, it wasn't a central part of his game, but it is something he's familiar with. He can become the Leafs go to guy for physcial play. Plus with his offesnive upside he can be perfect play to put on the third or fourth line. Someone who can shut down the opponents offensive attack, and turn that into offesnive opportunities.

Adding Cowan to the roster would also help with Brad Treliving's "DNA change". After the loss to the Panthers, Treliving said that the Leafs need to change things up and change the DNA of the team. This is why we saw the "Core 4" breakup during this offseason. Cowan would help change the Leafs, turning them into a more physical team.

While it's not what people envision when they think of Cowan joining the team, it could be precisely what the team has been missing. He could be the key that puts this team over the top and makes them a real threat in the Eastern Conference.