Easton Cowan main focus on first day of Leafs rookie camp

The Toronto Maple Leafs don't have a whole lot of storylines heading into training camp but one that will be at the top of every fan's mind is whether or not prospect Easton Cowan will get a little taste in the NHL. As Leafs rookie camp opened up Thursday, it was evident that the 20-year-old was getting a whole lot of attention.

Just as the first moments of the dozens of prospects hit the ice, Cowan appeared to be involved in as much as possible and at the center of some drills.

Easton Cowan in the spotlight as Leafs rookie camp gets underway @TSN_Sports pic.twitter.com/fQDIYZZBnS — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) September 11, 2025

While there are other prospects certainly worth taking note of how they are performing this weekend, Cowan is the one that has the pedigree and who the light is brightest for.

Hot off a Memorial Cup win with the OHL's London Knights, Cowan is entering his first full year of professional hockey -- it now just depends on if he can beat out some regular NHLers to get a spot on the Maple Leafs to open the season. Or, impress enough to maybe get a brief appearance at the start and then get sent down to the AHL's Toronto Marlies to truly hone in his craft.

But it all started Thursday and from the start of the day to the end, Cowan was getting the attention.

Ben Danford feeding Easton Cowan for some one-time shots after Leafs rookie camp practice wraps up pic.twitter.com/J7VqZOBc2f — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) September 11, 2025

While it is just rookie camp and there is almost nothing guaranteed from what we all see on the ice, during some line drills it was unveiled who Cowan could share the ice with to start the season. At center it was Jacob Quillan, who has his own motives to impress the most, and on the opposite wing was fellow junior graduate Borya Valis.

The Leafs prospects will be playing two games this weekend: One against the Montreal Canadiens and the other against the Ottawa Senators, at the Bell Centre.

His performance this weekend won't mean life or death for Cowan, but if he scores a couple goals and really puts the entire team on his back to a win or two, then that's putting pressure on general manager Brad Treliving to potentially make a tough decision for roster cuts down the line.