Easton Cowan is important for Toronto Maple Leafs future

Easton Cowan, is a standout prospect for the Toronto Maple Leafs and has continued to impress during the 2024-2025 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season with the London Knights. Cowan, the Leafs’ 2023 first-round draft pick, has built on his impressive previous season, which saw him earn the Red Tilson Trophy and lead his team to an OHL championship. This year, Cowan has maintained his offensive status albeit at a decline from his MVP season, however he still remains one of the Knights top contributors.

During the 2024-2025 regular season, Cowan played 46 games and recorded 29 goals and 40 assists for a total of 69 points. His offensive production was bolstered by his ability to perform in critical moments, including scoring eight power-play goals and three shorthanded goals.

Despite missing some games due to injury and international duty at the World Junior Championships, Cowan finished among the top scorers on his team, demonstrating his consistency and value as a leader on the ice.

Cowan’s playoff performance has been equally impressive

The Knights entered the postseason as the top team in the OHL, and Cowan has been instrumental in their early success. Playing alongside captain Denver Barkey and Edmonton Oilers prospect Sam O’Reilly on the Knights’ top line, Cowan has been a forechecking powerhouse and a key playmaker.

In their first-round sweep against the Owen Sound Attack, this trio combined for 28 points, setting the tone for each game with their chemistry and dominance. Cowan in four games against Owen Sound Attack, logged nine points himself.

Three games Into the second round and Cowan has nine points against the Otters for a total of 18 points in seven playoff games this year. The Knights have won three straight against Erie and need one more win to finish out the series.

Looking ahead to Cowan’s future with the Toronto Maple Leafs, he remains one of their most promising prospects. The Leafs have high expectations for him, viewing him as a potential cornerstone player.

While Cowan is not yet eligible for American Hockey League (AHL) play due to age restrictions (he will be when he turns 20), his development path will likely involve another year of seasoning either in junior hockey or potentially, depending on his development in the off season, making the leap to the NHL. General Manager Brad Treliving has emphasized a patient approach to Cowan’s development, ensuring that he is fully prepared before taking on the big leagues.

Easton Cowan's NHL future

Cowan’s hard forechecking, playmaking ability, and leadership—make him an ideal fit for the Leafs’ organizational philosophy. His experience playing alongside seasoned NHL veterans during training camps has further helped him progress. With mentors like Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews providing guidance, Cowan is poised to transition smoothly into professional hockey when the time comes.

Cowan’s readiness for the NHL hinges on his versatility and ability to contribute beyond scoring. He is a reliable two-way player who can kill penalties, drive transitions, and bring energy to a bottom-six role if needed. However, challenges remain. At just 19 years old, he is ineligible for AHL play, leaving the Maple Leafs with the decision of either integrating him into their NHL roster or sending him back to juniors.

While his offensive skills are undeniable, his defensive game still requires refinement to handle the pace and physicality of NHL competition consistently. Nonetheless, Cowan’s work ethic and adaptability suggest he could secure a trial period with the Leafs during the upcoming season.

Cowan’s NHL readiness will depend on his performance during preseason games and whether he can outshine other depth players vying for roster spots. His strong development trajectory and ability to impact games in multiple ways make him a promising asset for Toronto as they evaluate their lineup needs.

For now, Cowan's focus remains on leading the London Knights through another deep playoff run. Should they advance as expected to compete for another Memorial Cup championship, Cowan will have yet another opportunity to showcase his abilities on a national stage.

Whether he joins the Leafs next season or continues in junior hockey depends on management’s assessment of his readiness. Regardless of where he plays next year, Easton Cowan’s trajectory suggests he will be an impactful player for Toronto in the years to come