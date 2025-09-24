Easton Cowan is doing everything possible to make Leafs roster

Coming into Toronto Maple Leafs training camp, even the fans who were most excited about Easton Cowan would say that he should probably start the season with the AHL's Toronto Marlies. But after two preseason games, he might end up pushing to make the final Leafs roster.

The 20-year-old earned a single assist in Tuesday night's matchup against the Ottawa Senators that ended in an embarrassing 3-2 loss for the Maple Leafs, but beyond just getting on the score sheet, Cowan is doing all the little things right.

The 6-foot winger was not seen as a pushover during his time with the OHL's London Knights but he wasn't willing to drop the gloves every single game. But on Tuesday night, Cowan did manage to earn a stay in the penalty box for really mixing it up with a Senator.

Cowan to the box for roughing pic.twitter.com/GzRTcclyvC — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) September 24, 2025

If Cowan wants to shed a potential label of a soft perimeter winger that might not excel playing Craig Berube Hockey, then he needs to do this a lot more. Maybe he won't do it to any NHL veteran with thousands of games under his belt, but against a young player of similar stature? You go, Easton.

Extra curriculars aside, Cowan is looking the part of a young forward pushing to make the NHL. through two preseason games, Cowan has a total of five shots on goal, nine shot attempts, five registered scoring chances with one of them being in the high-danger area. Comparing that to just last preseason where he made five appearances, Cowan was virtually hit all the offensive markers already in three fewer games. It took him almost 73 minutes of ice-time to have five shots, and nine shot attempts -- but now in just over 28, he has done exactly that already. That's development and a positive trajectory.

We will just have to see what happens from here on out but we do know that Berube will be giving Cowan as many opportunities to make the team as possible. The 20-year-old will almost surely be one of the final cuts in training camp and all he has to do now is beat out the likes of Calle Jarnkrok to earn that spot.