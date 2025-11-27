Easton Cowan could've singlehandedly rejuvenated Maple Leafs' season

The Toronto Maple Leafs have spent much of this season looking for a spark, and Easton Cowan may have just delivered it.

His late, game-tying goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets felt like the kind of momentum-shifting moment that can jolt an underachieving team awake. In many ways, it echoed Bo Bichette's clutch late-game home run against the Texas Rangers last May, an early-season swing that ended up igniting the Toronto Blue Jays' turnaround.

Comparing the two moments reveals many similarities. Now, the Leafs and their fans are left wondering: could Cowan's timely heroic serve as the same kind of springboard for a team desperate for direction?

The Parallels Between Leafs and Blue Jays Early-Season Starts

The Blue Jays, like the Maple Leafs, had a very slow start to their season. Both were middling, underachieving teams with issues (for the Blue Jays-offense, for the Leafs-defense) and sub-.500 records. The Jays were on the verge of being shut out by the lowly Rangers for the second game in a row and losing the series.

In the top of the ninth inning, in a scoreless game, Bichette's pinch-hit, two-run home run propelled the Jays to victory and a series win. That hit was widely considered a key turning point in the Jays' season. They became one of the most balanced and effective offenses in baseball and came up just short in Game 7 of the World Series against the powerhouse Los Angeles Dodgers.

While it's premature and foolhardy to suggest Cowan's goal could lead to a Stanley Cup appearance against the Colorado Avalanche, there's a possibility it could spark a Leafs' turnaround.

Contrary to their baseball counterparts, scoring has not been an early-season problem for the Leafs. Keeping it out of their net has been the issue. Against the Blue Jackets, starting netminder Joseph Woll was spectacular, giving Toronto a chance to begin its road trip on a good note.

Columbus, which has missed the playoffs for five consecutive seasons, was looking to sweep the season series against the Leafs, having defeated them twice already this season.

In a late-game, scoreless tie (sound familiar?), disaster struck for the Maple Leafs when defenseman Troy Stecher hesitated at the Columbus blue line before retreating to defend against an oncoming Blue Jackets' rush. The dangerous Zach Werenski beat Woll with a short-side shot, giving Columbus the lead with just over six minutes remaining in the game.

Cue the heroics. Cowan, looking more and more comfortable in a top-six role, took a deft backhand pass from William Nylander, after some dogged work by John Tavares behind the Blue Jackets' net, and beat Columbus goaltender Jet Greaves with a short-side snip over his glove.

Cowan is FIRED up after scoring his second career goal 🤠 pic.twitter.com/ASXl8nPnLx — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 27, 2025

Cowan's youthful exuberance and reaction to the goal were a refreshing change for the often lifeless Leafs. The importance of his goal cannot be overstated.

This is a team that lacked confidence heading into a five-game road trip that many have determined will make or break their season. They should have been galvanized by the return of key players Auston Matthews, Matthew Knies, and Nicolas Roy.

To lose the first game on such an important trip, after the return of two-thirds of their top line, and Woll's stellar effort, would have been demoralizing for an already fragile team.

Instead, Cowan's clutch goal, combined with Woll's outstanding play, has given them new life. With that, the Maple Leafs have a chance to resuscitate their season. They need only look at the Blue Jays and Bichette to see where that may lead.