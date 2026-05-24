Easton Cowan came through in a massive moment for the Marlies

The Toronto Maple Leafs could have a very clutch player on their hands. 21-year-old Easton Cowan scored what might be the biggest goal of his young career today, sending the Toronto Marlies to the AHL’s Eastern Conference Finals.

His game-winning goal came with just 11 seconds left in the third period in a game that was tied and looked headed for overtime. As a Maple Leafs fan, this is exactly what you wanted to see from Cowan after he was sent down to the AHL to join the Marlies for their playoff run.

Cowan plays hero in a winner-take-all Game 5

The play started with Cowan sending the puck around the net to the far-side forward, Jacob Quillan, who then worked it out front to Vinni Lettieri. Lettieri got not one, but two cracks at it in tight. On the second attempt, the puck slid over to Cowan, who was posted up at the right side of the net, and he buried it in absolutely stunning fashion.

The moment was made even better by the call from Marlies' colour commentator Todd Crocker, who brought the late-game chaos to life perfectly.

EASTON. FREAKING. COWAN!



The Toronto Marlies have STOLEN Game 5 and eliminate the Cleveland Monsters to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals in the AHL Playoffs.



What a call from Todd Crocker. YEEHAW!!🤠🤠🤠🤠💙💙💙💙#CalderCup #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/Su9hyJKlHy — Jacob Pacheco (@JacobPacheco6) May 24, 2026

Cowan has now sent the Marlies to the AHL Conference Finals, where they will face the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, the AHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins. The series is set to begin May 27 on the road.

The full schedule has also been confirmed:

Game 1 – Wed., May 27 – Toronto at W-B/Scranton, 7:05

Game 2 – Fri., May 29 – Toronto at W-B/Scranton, 7:05

Game 3 – Mon., June 1 – W-B/Scranton at Toronto, 7:00

Game 4 – Wed., June 3 – W-B/Scranton at Toronto, 7:00

*Game 5 – Fri., June 5 – W-B/Scranton at Toronto, 7:00

*Game 6 – Sun., June 7 – Toronto at W-B/Scranton, 6:05

*Game 7 – Tue., June 9 – Toronto at W-B/Scranton, 7:05

*if necessary — all times Eastern

This is the fourth time the Marlies have reached the Eastern Conference Finals since joining the AHL’s Eastern Conference in 2015, with previous runs coming in 2016, 2018, and 2019. They also reached the Conference Finals once in the Western Conference era.

The last time the Marlies won the Calder Cup was in 2018. They now get another shot at it this spring.