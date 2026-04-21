Documentary set to uncover truth behind Bill Barilko’s story

Today marks a historic day in Toronto Maple Leafs history. It was 75 years ago today when Bill Barilko scored the overtime game-winning goal against the Montreal Canadiens to win the 1951 Stanley Cup. To many, this is the greatest goal in Maple Leafs history; however, this goal was known as his last.

The celebrations didn’t last long, as many Maple Leafs fans recall. Just four months after scoring the Stanley Cup-winning goal, Bill Barilko disappeared during a fishing trip to James Bay alongside his friend and experienced pilot, Henry Hudson. What followed was one of the most extensive and costly search-and-rescue efforts in Canadian history, lasting more than two months before it was ultimately called off, leaving behind one of hockey’s most enduring mysteries.

In the years that followed, a sense of misfortune seemed to linger over the Toronto Maple Leafs organization. Despite multiple playoff appearances and two trips to the Stanley Cup Finals, the team failed to win another championship. It wasn’t until 1962, when the wreckage and remains were finally discovered, that the Maple Leafs ended their drought and won the Stanley Cup once again, lifting the curse.

Documentary set to uncover Bill Barilko's story as Maple Leafs legend

Canadian journalist Steve Paikin is set to tell the story of Bill Barilko with a new documentary titled Frozen in Time: The Bill Barilko Story. Paikin has joined more than 70 award-winning documentaries from Melbar Entertainment Group to tell this mystery.

The documentary will feature notable hockey and Canadian characters, including Timmins native Frank Mahovlich, Hall of Fame "Keeper of the Cup" Phil Pritchard, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment President and CEO Keith Pelley, and many more.

With the 75th anniversary on the horizon, Paikin wants this story to be told because he feels the younger generation of hockey fans is not aware of this story, despite the famous Canadian rock band The Tragically Hip's song Fifty Mission Cap, which tells the story of Barilko. The filming of the documentary began in March of 2026 and is planned to air in Canadian theatres before following a debut on TVO.